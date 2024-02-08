The Pistons have waived Joe Harris

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly waiving Joe Harris, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Pistons have been active on NBA Trade Deadline day, trading Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and some second-round draft picks. The Pistons also made a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, acquiring Danuel House and a 2024 second-round pick.

With the players the Pistons have brought in, it makes sense to waive a veteran like Joe Harris, who has only played 16 games, averaging 2.4 points, 0.8. rebounds and 0.6 assists in those games this season for the Pistons.

Harris is a veteran and could possibly now land with a team that is trying to win, rather than a rebuilding team like the Pistons this season. It will be interesting to see where he lands, and if he can catch on in a contending team's rotation.

The Pistons are clearly trying to make the most of this deadline. The deal with the Knicks makes a lot of sense, acquiring a young player who has potential to be a good three-and-d player like Quentin Grimes fits the direction of the team. The same goes for getting some second-round picks.

As the Pistons sit with the worst record in the NBA, they are trying to acquire some young talent and assets to build for the future. Killian Hayes still is on the roster and is someone who could be moved before the NBA Trade Deadline. It will be worth monitoring his status before 3 p.m. ET.