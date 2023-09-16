The Pitt Panthers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college football odds series for our Pitt West Virginia prediction and pick. Find how to watch Pitt West Virginia.

This is it. This is the final moment of truth for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. If Brown does not win this game against West Virginia's most hated rival, he will be gone as head coach by the end of the season. That's not hyperbole. That's not an exaggeration or embellishment. That's the plain truth. West Virginia fans have run out of patience with Brown, the coach who came from the Troy Trojans to lead the Mountaineers a few years ago. Brown came to Morgantown with a reputation for being a clever, thoughtful offensive coach, but his offenses at West Virginia have not been good. They have been unproductive and boring. After several years of watching great offenses under previous coach Dana Holgorsen, West Virginia fans were expecting Brown to continue to develop offensive players for the Mountaineers. We can go back to previous decades and recall how electric West Virginia football was under previous coach Rich Rodriguez. Having great offense is something West Virginia fans became accustomed to in this century. Brown has taken the fun and the success out of WVU football. He has to beat Pitt (he lost to the Panthers last year) if he wants to have any realistic chance of saving his job.

It's hard to find a bigger game for any coach in Week 3 of this college football season.

Here are the Pitt-West Virginia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Pitt-West Virginia Odds

Pitt Panthers: +2.5 (-104)

West Virginia Mountaineers: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pitt vs West Virginia

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Pitt Could Cover the Spread

The Panthers might not be a great team, but they are playing a West Virginia team which was expected to finish at or near the bottom of the Big 12 Conference this season. West Virginia just hasn't been able to turn the corner under Neal Brown. The Mountaineers' struggles on offense under Brown are well documented, and after a season opener in which they were held in check by Penn State, there's no real reason to think WVU will suddenly bust out and have a big game against Pitt. While Pitt might not have an especially strong defense, it should be good enough to hold down West Virginia. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is going through a rocky period this year with his Panthers, but he is a demonstrably better coach than Brown, and that can't be ignored.

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Panthers have not played particularly well this season. They are coming off a bad loss at home to Cincinnati, in a game in which they were favored. Pat Narduzzi watched his Pitt team win the ACC championship in 2021 with a wide-open passing attack. Since then, he has wanted to run the ball more and become more conservative on offense. That approach has not worked out. Narduzzi has responded poorly to a period of success and prosperity by going away from the very things which brought him those good times. Pitt is heading in the wrong direction. That's not the context the Panthers need as they go into Morgantown for a road rivalry game against an opponent which is desperate for a big win.

Final Pitt-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

This is a rivalry game between two mediocre teams. It's exactly the kind of game you should stay away from.



Final Pitt-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Pitt -2.5