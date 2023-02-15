Damar Hamlin considers himself lucky to still be here with his family and friends after the scary injury he suffered in last season’s Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. If it weren’t for the quick action of the medical personnel who rushed to help Hamlin on the field and performed CPR on him, things could have ended much worse. Taking that terrifying Damar Hamlin experience as a lesson, Pittsburgh football has brought in professionals to teach CPR to everyone on the team.

ICYMI, @ESPNRittenberg and I spoke to Pat Narduzzi on In Play today @accnetwork. We asked him about bringing in medical professionals to give CPR training to the entire team after what happened to Pitt’s very own Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/nEGn2JbmWA — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) February 14, 2023

Damar Hamlin, of course, is a product of the Pittsburgh football program. He played college football with the Panthers from 2016 to 2020, during which he managed to record six interceptions and 10 tackles for loss to go with 275 total tackles.

This is a great move by Pittsburgh football that should be emulated not only by other football programs but by non-athletic organizations and even individuals. Medical emergencies like the one experienced by Hamlin can happen anytime, and it’s always best to have someone around who knows how to perform CPR.

“In Damar Hamlin’s case, he was surrounded by a medical team almost immediately, but unfortunately that’s not always the case for the average person,” Emily Niespodzianny, Vice President and Executive Director of the American Heart Association recently said in an interview (via wdef.com). “And many people go untreated and unfortunately some people lose their lives.”

Pittsburgh football is coming off a decent season in which the Panthers finished with a 9-4 record and a win in the Sun Bowl. It was Pittsburgh football’s first bowl win since 2019 and the second in the Pat Narduzzi era.