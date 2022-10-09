There’s a new superstar in the Pittsburgh football pantheon, but his name is not a familiar one at this point. That is likely to change very shortly for Panthers running back Izzy Abanikanda, who put on a record-setting performance Saturday against Virginia Tech.

History made. Pitt junior RB Izzy Abanikanda is now Pitt's single-game rushing yards leader, passing the 303 yards Tony Dorsett had against Notre Dame in 1975. Abanikanda has carried the ball 36 times for 320 yards. — Justin Guerriero (@GuerrieroTRIB) October 8, 2022

Abanikanda blasted his way into the Pittsburgh record book by rushing for 320 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 45-29 victory for the Panthers. The 5-11, 215-pound Abanikanda eclipsed Pitt’s previous record holder, the legendary former Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett, who had rushed for 303 yards in 1975 against Notre Dame.

Abanikanda scored in all four quarters. He got started with a 38-yard TD run late in the first quarter, finishing off a 11-play, 95-yard drive for the Panthers. He added his second touchdown on a 17-yard run midway through the second quarter. Pittsburgh went into halftime with a narrow 17-16 lead.

The running back was not about to let the Hokies hang around in the second half. He scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 31-16. He put the game away in the fourth quarter with two more touchdowns, the last of which was an 80-yard bolt that saw him demonstrate his speed and elusiveness.

Izzy Abanikanda suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech, and he had to come out of the game in the second quarter. He clearly made a strong recovery and demonstrated his value to the Panthers with his explosive showing against the Hokies.

The Panthers improved their record to 4-2 win the win, and they will face Cincinnati October 15.