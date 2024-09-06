After a nine-month wait, the 2024 NFL season finally begins for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers' Week 1 contest will be an intriguing road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The focus will be on the quarterback matchup between Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins, who are making their first starts for their new teams.

With both teams looking to prove themselves in 2024, these are our Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 predictions.

Justin Fields gets meaningful offensive snaps for Pittsburgh

The focus of the Pittsburgh offense this year is on Russell Wilson. The veteran quarterback is looking to bounce back after a pair of underwhelming seasons with the Denver Broncos and jump-start a stagnant Black and Yellow attack. The Steelers have not finished in the top half of the league in points scored since 2020 and total yards since 2018. They were 28th in points in 2023 and 25th in yards, posting their lowest points per game total in the 21st century.

Another man who could spark the Steelers offense is backup QB Justin Fields. Rumors popped up in the offseason about the team possibly using him as a kick returner, which Mike Tomlin quickly shot down. But do not be surprised if the team uses him as a miscellaneous offensive weapon. Pittsburgh already has the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson — a hybrid running back/receiver. Add in Fields, and you have a pair of dangerous players who can put pressure on opposing defenses.

Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf issue, putting his Week 1 status in doubt. But even if he does play, Justin Fields will still play a role in the Steelers offense.

Neither Jaylen Warren nor Najee Harris surpass 75 yards on the ground

After early-season struggles, offensive coordinator Matt Canada pivoted to a power rushing attack to great effect. The Steelers averaged 145.2 rushing yards per game over their last 10 regular-season contests. Yet this adjustment was not enough for Canada to keep his job. The team also moved on from offensive linemen Mason Cole and Chukwuma Okorafor, paving the way for rookie starts Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier.

Fautanu and Frazier — the team's top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft — are talented players who will need time to adjust to the NFL's physicality. Add in the departure of number-one receiver Diontae Johnson, and all signs point to a lack of running lanes for Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris.

With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's penchant for running the ball, this pair of rookies will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves early on. Just do not expect immediate success in Week 1.

The Steelers hold the Falcons below 300 total yards

Like the Steelers, the Falcons are also a new-look offense with a change at quarterback. Kirk Cousins went 27 picks later than Russell Wilson in the 2012 NFL Draft, but despite a productive career, Cousins does not have the same playoff success as Russ. The 36-year-old is also coming off a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered in 2023, leading many to question whether he will be the same player in 2024.

Cousins was in one of the best years of his career before his injury last season, as he had 18 touchdowns through eight games with a 103.2 passer rating. But the veteran signal-caller goes from having the dependable pass-catching trio of Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison to a far more underrated group.

Drake London has 1,000-yard potential, as does Kyle Pitts, but can either player be a consistent go-t0 option for Cousins? And can Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud produce as secondary options? The obvious question becomes whether this offense can gel from the first snap against Pittsburgh. With so many concerns in Atlanta, expect the Steelers defense to get the upper hand on Sunday.