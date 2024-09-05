The NFL is back, and one of its highly anticipated Week 1 matchups features the Atlanta Falcons facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

The Falcons enter the 2024 season with perhaps the most hype they've had around them in a long while. Even when Matt Ryan was leading the team, most pundits didn't feel as strongly about a Falcons team as some do about this year’s squad.

That's because they received a massive upgrade at the quarterback position that was long overdue, with Kirk Cousins joining the team this offseason. But it’s not only Cousins—the pieces around him, whether already there or acquired in the draft and free agency this offseason, make Atlanta a real contender in the NFC this year.

To begin their quest to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, they'll start with the Steelers. Between these two teams, there are plenty of narratives to go around. For one, previous head coach Arthur Smith, now the offensive coordinator for the Steelers, makes his return to Atlanta after being fired last year, following his third consecutive 7-10 season.

There's also plenty of quarterback talk on both sides. For the Falcons, there's Cousins, now 36, coming off a season-ending Achilles injury last season, with a rookie first-round quarterback waiting in Michael Penix Jr. And for the Steelers, there's Russell Wilson, released from the Broncos and signed on the cheap to be the starter for Pittsburgh, though former Bears quarterback Justin Fields could also see the field, or even take the starting role should Wilson struggle.

This will be quite the way to start the season for Atlanta and new head coach Raheem Morris. Now with that said, let's delve into some Falcons bold predictions versus the Steelers in Week 1.

Grady Jarrett gets a sack in his comeback game

The Falcons' best pass rusher, Grady Jarrett, made appearances in only eight games last year before tearing his ACL, ending his season. He's now entering his 10th year in the league and is hoping for a big comeback. He'll look to be part of a bit of a rebuilt Falcons defensive front, with rookie Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, and Matthew Judon helping out.

That shouldn't stop the veteran defensive lineman from getting to the Steelers' Wilson. In fact, it should only help him. Jarrett had 1.5 sacks before his season ended last year. He should come close to matching that in Week 1 against the Steelers.

Falcons offensive line keeps Kirk Cousins clean

One reason Cousins probably signed with Atlanta is that he saw strength in the team's offensive line. At 36, he'll look for all the protection he can get, hoping to avoid another serious injury. For 2024, the Falcons come in with the sixth-ranked offensive line in the league after finishing with the third-best pass-blocking grade in the league last year (74.2), per Pro Football Focus. However, they will be going up against last year's fourth-best pass-rushing team, the Steelers, on Sunday. So, this one could be a battle in the trenches.

This will be a tough matchup for the Falcons' front, who now not only have to face T.J. Watt, last year's NFL sack leader, but also offseason addition Patrick Queen, not to mention veterans like Cameron Heyward and rookie Payton Wilson out of NC State. The Falcons keeping Cousins clean is definitely a bold prediction.

Kirk Cousins throws for 270 yards and two touchdowns

Morris and Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot did not get Cousins to simply hand the ball off like the former coach did with his quarterbacks. Cousins is a quarterback who can get the ball down the field while racking up passing yards. Before his season ended last year, he had just two games where he threw for under 200 yards. In the eight games he played, four of those saw him throw for 300-plus yards. In only one game did he not throw multiple touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts being questionable with a hamstring issue could definitely put a damper on the Falcons' passing attack Sunday. But there are still plenty of other options in No. 1 receiver Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Bijan Robinson, who can make plays out of the backfield. Cousins should have a solid beginning to his career in Atlanta.

Falcons win at home, beating the Steelers and covering the spread

As of this writing, the Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite over the Steelers. Being at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium should definitely help, even though over the last three seasons, Atlanta is just one game over .500 at home (13-12), according to StatMuse. Last season they were 5-3.

But again, this is a much different team than last year’s, on many fronts. That's not saying this game against the Steelers won't be challenging—quite the opposite, really. Ultimately, the difference will be Pittsburgh's struggles on offense, where even the Falcons' defense may surprise them a bit. Falcons win 27-13.