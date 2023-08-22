The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons will meet up Thursday for each team's final preseason contest of the year. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming clash and how to watch the game.

Both the Steelers and Falcons are undefeated this preseason. The Steelers put up 27 points in wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills while the Falcons notched one win versus the Miami Dolphins and a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will play their healthy starters for the third straight game which will include quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris. The Falcons likely won't announce if they will play their first team until Wednesday. Unlike the Steelers, they did not showcase their starters in week 1. Instead key players like Desmond Ridder, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson saw time in game 2.

Here are the Steelers-Falcons Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Steelers-Falcons Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -4.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38/5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Falcons

TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers have been one of the hottest teams this preseason. After a shaky rookie start, Kenny Pickett and the offense are rolling so far. Pickett's connection with his receivers is growing and the offense has consecutive games putting up 27 points, already much better than when the team averaged 18.1 points per game in 2022.

Granted it is just the preseason, but Pickett looks sharp. In his first game, he completed 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up by going 3-for-4 for 43 yards and a touchdown in the second game versus the Bills.

Given the Falcons offense has not put up more than 20 points this preseason and the starters may not even see the field, it's more than reasonable to see the Steelers covering.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Though it's unclear if the starters will play, the Falcons got their preseason win when they didn't use any of their key players anyway in a 19-3 win over the Dolphins. This bodes well in their favor when they face the Steelers. Pittsburgh does plan to play their starters, but they haven't played them for very long in either contest, so the majority of the game could very well be a contest between the backups.

The Falcons' defense also gives them an advantage in this game. The defense has allowed just 16 points combined in two preseason games. With roster spots on the line in this last matchup, expect to see the defenders hustling to make tackles and stops on Pittsburgh.

Even if the Falcons can't pull off the upset, they definitely can come within five points of the Steelers and keep them from covering.

Final Steelers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

Even with uncertainty on whether or not the Falcons will play their starters, expect the Steelers to get their 3rd preseason win as Kenny Pickett and co. continue to get Pittsburgh fans excited by the progress their offense has made.

Final Steelers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers: -4.5 (-110)