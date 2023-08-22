The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season. They want to do better than they did last year. As the warm-up games go on, fans and experts are watching closely to see which players might get taken off the team. These changes could affect how well the team does. This article will focus on four players who might not be cut before the first week of the season.

How the Atlanta Falcons Did Last Year

The Falcons had quite a hard time last season. They ended with a 7-10 record and didn't get to play in the playoffs. Even though they had some promising talents like Marcus Mariota, Tyler Allgeier, and Drake London, the team had trouble being consistently good on both offense and defense. They especially had problems on the defensive end as they let the other teams score an average of 22.7 points in each game. As they look ahead to the 2023 season, they need to change some things if they want to do well in the tough NFC South division.

As the Falcons get ready for the regular season, a few players might not stay on the team. Here are four players who didn't do well in the 2023 NFL preseason:

1. Clint Ratkovich

The Falcons might have a lot of strong runners in 2023. That said, is having too many runners a problem? The team ought to figure that out by August 29.

2023 eighth overall pick Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, who ran for 1,000+ yards last year, are for sure going to be on the team. Cordarrelle Patterson, who can run, catch, and return kicks, is also safe because he can do so many things. Keep in mind that the Falcons let go of Caleb Huntley, so there's a chance to stick for guys like Godwin Igwebuike or Carlos Washington Jr.

With so many choices for running back, it doesn't make sense for the Falcons to keep two fullbacks. Right now, they have Keith Smith and Clint Ratkovich. Smith has played for the Falcons for four years and hasn't missed a game. He also helps on special teams and played in 60 percent of special teams plays in 2022. All these mean that Ratkovich will likely be cut just because there's not enough space left in the team's backfield.

2. JJ Arcega-Whiteside

First off, yes, the team needs wide receivers. However, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who they picked in the second round in 2019, hasn't really shown he can help. He only caught six passes since 2020 and didn't play in any regular games last fall. Guys like KhaDarel Hodge, Josh Ali, and maybe even Keilahn Harris might be prioritized over Arcega-Whiteside. There's just not a lot of upside to him.

3. Mike Hughes

Mike Hughes was a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, and the Falcons found a way to acquire him during this past free-agency period. However, one of the players got hurt at a bad time. Hughes was supposed to be the backup nickel, but he hasn't practiced since the first preseason game because of a soft-tissue injury. There's a fair chance he will probably still be on the team. That said, he's not getting better as fast as the Falcons want. Meanwhile, cornerback Cornell Armstrong is also hurt and has a similar problem. Armstrong was the fourth cornerback during training camp. We don't know when they'll be back on the field. All this uncertainty means one of them might get cut. We have our money on that guy being Hughes.

4. Penny Hart

Penny Hart is another wideout in the Falcons' crowded receiver. He's a journeyman who played for Georgia State and came to the Falcons from Seattle. Unfortunately, he got a concussion playing against the Bengals, and we don't know when he'll be able to play again. This is tough for him because he's fighting to be one of the last receivers on the team. He could be good enough based on skills, but his injury situation just makes him too big of a question mark before the season begins.

Team Outlook

Even though these players struggled, the Falcons still believe they can do well this season. They made some important changes in the off-season. They have put their money on Desmond Ridder to be QB1. The Falcons also signed key guys like Kaleb McGary and Jessie Bates III. In addition, ATL drafted some promising rookies like the aforementioned Robinson, Matthew Bergeron, and Zach Harrison. If they stay healthy and get better on both offense and defense, they might surprise everyone in the NFC South.

As the preseason continues, the Falcons have to make hard choices about their team. It's not easy to let players go. However, they need to do what's best for their chances of doing well this season. Whether it's Ratkovich, Arcega-Whiteside, Hughes, Hart, or someone else, the Falcons need to make tough decisions before the first week of the season.