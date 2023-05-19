A new Pixar film is on the way, but Elemental is currently tracking to have one of the lowest box office openings (domestically) in the studio’s history.

According to Box Office Pro, Elemental is currently tracking for just $28-$38 million domestically. To be fair, it’s opening against The Flash — a major studio franchise flick — on Father’s Day weekend, so it was always going to have a tough go. Additionally, Elemental will be dealing with the legs of The Little Mermaid, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts when it comes out.

In comparison to other Pixar films, Elemental — should it open to its projection — would have one of the lowest openings for a Pixar film. It would only top A Bug’s Life ($291,121) and Toy Story 2 ($300,163) excluding re-releases. Granted, those two films opened in just one theater each. Nevertheless, as it stands, should Elemental gross on the lower end of its projection, it’d fall behind Toy Story’s original opening of $29 million (the lowest Pixar opening with the above circumstances taken into consideration), and even if it grosses its top-end projection, that’d be less than Onward ($39,119,861) — and that film came out right as the pandemic loomed — and The Good Dinosaur ($39,1555,217).

For the sake of original filmmaking and storytelling, here’s hoping that Elemental finds a way to surpass its projection whether it’s through word of mouth or a great reaction out of Cannes. That way we still get an Inside Out for every Toy Story 4.

The official synopsis of Elemental, per Pixar, reads: “In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.”

Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Mason Wetheimer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pera, Matt Yang King, and Innocent Ekakitie lead the voice cast. Pixar veteran Peter Sohn (who directed The Good Dinosaur) directs the film based on a script from John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh and a story from Sohn along with the screenwriters.

Elemental will hold its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 27 and will be released on June 16.