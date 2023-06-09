As the NBA free agency of 2023 looms on the horizon, teams across the league are eagerly exploring ways to bolster their rosters. Among the highly sought-after players attracting attention is the versatile and talented PJ Washington. After an impressive season with the Charlotte Hornets, Washington may just get his big payday in the 2023 offseason. In this article, we delve into three enticing destinations that would greatly benefit from his skills and presence, offering a glimpse into the potential impact he could make in the upcoming season.

At the age of 24, Washington has already showcased his abilities with commendable performances throughout the past season. He averaged a career-high 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 triples per game. Washington's contributions were pivotal for the Hornets.

That said, the future of Washington's career with the Hornets remains uncertain. As a restricted free agent, the Hornets possess the right to match any offer sheet he receives from other teams. Sure, the Hornets may choose to retain him. Still, the possibility of Washington joining another franchise creates an exciting opportunity for teams in need of size, shooting, and versatility in their frontcourt.

Again, keep in mind that in the 2022-2023 season, Washington had a breakout year. He solidified his status as a potential rising star in the NBA. His averages coupled with his impressive shooting percentages highlight his ability to contribute significantly to his team's success.

Now let's look at the three best destinations in 2023 NBA free agency for restricted free agent PJ Washington.

Hornets Horns Exit — PJ Washington continues to make plays in space on the short roll for Charlotte, even when the dunker spot is occupied by Plumlee/Harrell pic.twitter.com/mPzSI5N0pA — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) March 30, 2022

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a prime position to benefit from Washington's presence. Given Washington's age and the room for further development, his skill set aligns seamlessly with the Spurs' long-standing emphasis on defense and rebounding. By acquiring Washington, the Spurs would secure a versatile forward who possesses the potential to become an impactful defender. As the Spurs continue to build for the future, Washington's addition would significantly contribute to their goals. Furthermore, his shooting prowess would bring a much-needed element of floor spacing to the team's offensive strategies. He would certainly create opportunities for his teammates to thrive.

The New York Knicks are eager to build on their recent progress and make another playoff push. `Right now, they have a need for more size and shooting in their frontcourt. In this regard, Washington's physical attributes coupled with his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc make him an ideal candidate. By adding Washington to their roster, the Knicks would gain another scoring option. In addition, they would also enhance their three-point shooting capabilities. Washington's presence would greatly impact the team's offensive spacing. He would allow guards like Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett to penetrate more effectively and open up opportunities for other shooters on the floor. Moreover, his rebounding skills would provide a significant boost to the team's defense.

Portland Trail Blazers

As the Portland Trail Blazers set their sights on rebuilding around (or without) the immensely talented Damian Lillard, they find themselves in need of young and promising players who can complement their star guard. Enter Washington. He is a player whose potential and versatility perfectly align with the Blazers' objectives. With Washington's ability to make an immediate impact, the Blazers would secure a forward capable of bolstering their frontcourt. His athleticism allows him to defend multiple positions effectively, providing the Blazers with defensive flexibility and the ability to adapt to different matchups. Moreover, his presence would inject a much-needed dose of size into the Blazers' frontcourt. He would enhance their ability to compete against the league's elite teams.

Looking Ahead

As PJ Washington explores potential destinations in the 2023 NBA free agency, several teams have emerged as strong contenders for his services. The San Antonio Spurs, with their emphasis on defense and rebounding, could leverage Washington's skill set to contribute immediately and fit seamlessly into their future plans. The New York Knicks, seeking to sustain their playoff aspirations, would greatly benefit from Washington's size, shooting, and rebounding abilities. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers, in the process of rebuilding around Damian Lillard, could harness Washington's potential and versatility to bolster their frontcourt. As the free agency period unfolds, the decisions made by both Washington and the interested teams will shape the NBA landscape and potentially lay the foundation for a promising future.

In the highly anticipated 2023 NBA free agency, Washington emerges as an intriguing prospect for teams seeking young talent, size, shooting, and athleticism in their frontcourt. Yes, the Charlotte Hornets have a vested interest in retaining him due to his significant contributions and potential. However, the allure of other destinations cannot be ignored. Whether Washington remains with the Hornets or ventures to new surroundings, his impact is poised to be felt in the upcoming season.