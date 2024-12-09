The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency. While the loss is tremendous, the Bombers have time to pivot this offseason. They have prospects to fill their outfield and the options do not fit their needs, as Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez are not great defenders. The player the Yankees should sign in the offseason is Max Fried.

The Yankees reached the World Series last year largely because of Soto's excellence. While he is gone, there are other holes to fill on the roster. The starting pitching behind Gerrit Cole faltered down the stretch and they need better pitching if the offense is going to struggle. Fried has already met with the Yankees and is close to making a final decision.

The Athletic projects Fried's contract to come in at five years, $140 million. It would be the third expensive pitcher in the starting rotation but considering Carlos Rodon's poor season, it is a need. Rodon has been poor in his two seasons with the Yankees, which could scare them off signing another pitcher.

If Fried lands in The Bronx, it will be the best possible consolation prize for losing Juan Soto. That is not only true because Fried is an excellent pitcher but because the offensive options are bleak.

The Yankees should stay away from a big offensive splash

The best offensive players available are Teoscar Hernandez, Anthony Santander, and Pete Alonso. Each of those players fits a need on paper but would not be a great fit considering why the Yankees lost the World Series. While Hernandez won the title with the Dodgers, he is not a great defender. Santander is not either and considering Giancarlo Stanton is locked in at DH, they would not be great fits.

The Yankees have had a first base issue since Mark Texiera retired. Anthony Rizzo had a great 2022 season but suffered a concussion in 2o23 and was never quite the same. A first baseman did not hit a home run after July 31 for New York. If Pete Alonso were on any other team last year, he may be a good fit. But optics should be a consideration with this move.

The Mets signed the Yankees superstar hitter. Yes, they still have Aaron Judge but Soto proved that he was the engine in the postseason. The Yankees cannot respond by taking the player the Mets dumped to bring Soto in. Alonso is a great player and will be a fantastic free-agency signing somewhere, but should not land in The Bronx.