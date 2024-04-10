As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, there will continue to be endless speculation about what teams are doing and how they will attempt to improve their rosters for not only the upcoming season but the future overall. That includes the Denver Broncos, who won't make their first pick until the second round at the No. 12 overall selection in this year's draft.
The Broncos will begin their draft in an interesting position, considering they have such a pressing need at hand, that being a starting quarterback. With Russell Wilson now gone and with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sean Payton now must find his new signal-caller. The question is, is it in this draft or not?
It's likely that, besides quarterback, Payton and the Broncos' general manager George Paton will be looking at tight end, wide receiver, running back, cornerback, edge rusher, and offensive line, just to name a few. They'll have eight total draft picks in hopes of shoring up some of these needs. They'll have at least one selection in every round but the second and seventh.
Denver is, however, one of a few teams that are rumored to try to engage with teams in the top five to select one of the top quarterbacks. But then again, they could also be a team looking to trade down, gaining more picks, seeing as how they have more than a few needs and not just a quarterback. But they also must be cautious in who they select, seeing as this draft has the ability to affect this franchise in a major way.
Now, here are two players that the Broncos should avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
If the Broncos decide to hold off on a quarterback in the first round, then there's a chance Senior Bowl MVP Spencer Rattler could be available in the third round at No. 76. But they should probably hold off on the former Sooner and Gamecock.
If you're a Broncos fan, it has to be concerning that this team hasn't made any moves outside of cutting Wilson to their quarterback room. Currently, it's just Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci left fighting for the starting job for next season. But adding Rattler doesn't seem like he would do much improvement to the room.
Rattler's collegiate career was marred by inconsistency and questionable decision-making, especially under pressure. Despite some improvement, his tendency to force throws into tight coverage and his struggles with timing and ball placement should raise concerns about his ability to succeed in the NFL.
While the Broncos' line may offer somewhat better protection — they allowed 52 sacks last season — questions remain about Rattler's pocket presence and ability to handle NFL defenses should be a red flag. Additionally, his maturity was continuously questioned throughout his time in college.
T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
The Broncos seem to like their starting three on the defensive line in Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Malcolm Roach, but adding depth has become a necessity. Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 6-foot-4 370-pound defensive tackle would normally be a major target, but he has his red flags.
While Sweat is known for his size, he lacks good hand usage, conditioning, and leverage, affecting his overall effectiveness as an interior lineman, per PFF's scouting analysis. Additionally, his recent legal troubles, including a potential DWI charge (per ESPN), raise serious concerns about his off-field behavior, especially this close to the draft.
Given the gravity of the situation, the Broncos should be wary of selecting Sweat. A player who struggles to stay out of trouble during a crucial time in his football career may not be the best fit for a team looking to build a strong, cohesive roster. It's essential for the Broncos to prioritize players who demonstrate professionalism and responsibility both on and off the field.