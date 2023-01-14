A lot of eyes are on the Orlando Magic in the 2022-23 NBA season. Likely the biggest reason is the No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero. Because of him, the team is full of expectations for the future but is already making some noise this year. With the season reaching its halfway mark, the Magic might make some moves since it is still in a transitional phase.

Orlando is currently 16-26 and 13th in the Eastern Conference. However, it is only three games away from the final Play-In Tournament spot. The team is also having its big moments this season. Most notably, the Magic had a six-game winning streak in December, which included two wins versus the Boston Celtics.

While most saw the Magic as a lottery team in 2022-23, the team might be able to make a push to the playoffs. With the trade deadline less than a month away (Feb. 9), the clock is ticking for any final moves.

With that being said, here is the biggest need the Magic must address at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Orlando Magic’s biggest need: A veteran playmaker

Other than Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando is full of other youngsters who should be central pieces of its future. Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and R.J. Hampton are just some of the players that the team is developing. All of those four are battling for backcourt minutes, which might become a problem.

Most recently, Hampton was even sent down to the G League so he could play more minutes. Anthony and Fultz dealt with injuries this season, making them miss more than 10 games each.

Additionally, by having its backcourt made mostly young players, they might not have a player to look up to. Although Terrence Ross and Gary Harris are still on the roster, they are more shooters than playmakers, so there is still a big area the team needs to address.

The Magic is averaging 22.2 assists per game, which ranks 28th. Despite the high number of guards, Orlando still relies on individual brilliance of players such as Banchero and Wagner. For comparison, in the 2019-20 season, the last time the Magic made the playoffs, Orlando ranked No. 18 in assists per game with 23.9.

Combining veteran leadership and playmaking, Orlando has a big need to help its young players and its potential playoff hopes. Because of that, the front office should go after a veteran playmaker, preferably on an expiring or cheap deal. That way, the team does not compromise its salary cap for future seasons.

An interesting option is Derrick Rose. The 2011 MVP is averaging just 5.8 points in 12.9 minutes for the New York Knicks and has fallen out of the rotation. Since the 2023-24 season on his contract is a team option, the Magic could decline the option and sign him to a more friendly deal in the offseason. A deal involving Ross or Harris could get the Knicks’ attention as they need more 3-point shooters.

Fultz and Rose have similar features in their games, so the veteran could teach the former Sixer as well as mentor him, something Fultz could use to turn his career around. Even though Rose might take some minutes away from other young guards, he can be a positive influence.

Rose is a safe option that can help the Magic both on and off the court. He brings playmaking and veteran leadership to the table. If Orlando acquires him, this could be the necessary move to make a push to the Play-In Tournament.