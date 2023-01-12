The Denver Nuggets have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s all thanks to Nikola Jokic’s ridiculous ability to make his teammates better. Following the returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. from major injuries during the 2021-22 season, Jokic has taken his playmaking and scoring efficiency to another level. Through 38 games, Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.7 dimes on an eye-popping 61.8 percent shooting from the field – the latter two of which are career-bests.

Moreover, the additions of defensive-minded, versatile wings such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown this past offseason has paid off big-time for the Nuggets. Turning Will Barton and Monte Morris into Caldwell-Pope has been a stroke of genius from GM Calvin Booth. KCP is draining 2.1 threes a night on an incredible 48 percent clip, leading the league in that regard.

Meanwhile, Brown, whose calling card is his cutting ability and ability to make plays at the hoop, has been exceptional both when coming off the bench and when filling in for Jamal Murray during his rest nights. Brown is making a career-best 1.4 triples a night on a 40 percent clip, proving himself as a deadly weapon all over the court in addition to his defensive versatility.

However, even with the Nuggets sitting atop the Western Conference standings, they cannot afford to rest on their laurels, especially with the title-race looking as wide open as it’s ever been in recent years. Nikola Jokic’s presence alone may guarantee more 50-win seasons in the Nuggets’ future, but Denver needs to capitalize on its title-contending window.

And with plenty of superstars determined to compete for a championship as well, the Nuggets may have to reinforce this position if they were to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Denver Nuggets’ biggest need: defensive-oriented wing

The Nuggets don’t have any problems at all with scoring the basketball. That’s what happens when the offense is built around a generational talent in Nikola Jokic. Denver currently leads the league in points scored per 100 possessions with a stellar 117.4 offensive rating. However, their defense has much room to grow. Through 41 games, the Nuggets have allowed opposing teams to score 113.4 per 100 possessions, good for 19th in the association.

That may not be the worst number, but for the Nuggets to cement themselves as title contenders, they will need to improve their defense, particularly on the perimeter, as Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Bruce Brown won’t be able to shore up the Nuggets’ defense on their own.

The Western Conference also presents a murderer’s row of superstar talent for the Nuggets to overcome if ever they were to make good on their promise as title contenders. That list includes all-world superstars such as Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Devin Booker, among others. Thus, it makes absolute sense for the Nuggets to load up on as many defensive-oriented wings as they can.

And of course, the Nuggets brass knows this. After all, a team doesn’t become a contender by merely lucking into certain circumstances. The Nuggets want to add a player with a skillset similar to that of Aaron Gordon, for whom they relinquished Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, and a 2025 first-round pick for.

However, with 3-and-D players at a premium (see OG Anunoby’s price in a potential trade), the Nuggets may find it difficult to pull off a trade of that magnitude, especially when they only have their 2029 first-round pick to dangle due to restrictions imposed by previous trades.

Still, it would help the Nuggets immensely if they get just one defensive-minded wing to help their playoff push. One such player in the mold of Gordon that wouldn’t break the bank could be Houston Rockets wing KJ Martin, a highflying forward who has shown flashes of improved shooting from beyond the arc. On the season, Martin is averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the field. Nikola Jokic could definitely unlock more from Martin’s game much like he did for AG.

Martin may cost the Nuggets a fortune in a trade, however, with the Rockets hellbent on acquiring a first-round pick in exchange for the 22-year old forward. Nonetheless, it wouldn’t hurt Denver to try and acquire a promising forward who reportedly wants out of his current rebuilding situation in Houston.

Another trade option the Nuggets could look to pursue is Alex Caruso, especially if the Bulls decide to sell. Caruso, along with Caldwell-Pope, were instrumental parts of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 title run, making timely shots in addition to their consistent defensive performances.

And surely enough, the Nuggets have a $9.125 million trade exception, which is enough to fit Caruso’s $9.03 million contract for this season. The only question now is whether the Bulls decide that the best course of action for them is to become sellers with the trade deadline fast approaching.