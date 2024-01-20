February 2024 brings changes to PlayStation Plus, with 10 games leaving and the introduction of Foamstars to the platform.

February 2024 brings a notable change to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, as Sony announces the removal of 10 titles from its gaming catalog. This regular update is part of Sony's strategy to refresh the PlayStation Plus experience, ensuring a dynamic and engaging platform for its subscribers. However, this change means the departure of several beloved games from the service.

The routine refreshment of the PlayStation Plus lineup involves adding new games while phasing out others. This process keeps the platform's offerings fresh, maintaining excitement and anticipation among its subscribers. In January 2024, PlayStation Plus welcomed several new games, including Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition, LEGO City Undercover, Rally Cross, Legend of Mana, and Secret of Mana. These additions were met with enthusiasm, but the announcement of the removal of other favorites has been a point of discussion among the gaming community.

Sony has confirmed the list of departing games in the “Last chance to play” section of the PlayStation Store. This alert gives players until February 20, 2024, to enjoy these titles before they are removed.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown stands out as a visually stunning and immersive combat flight simulator, providing a highly realistic portrayal of aerial warfare. Players engage in adrenaline-pumping, high-speed dogfights using a diverse array of modern combat aircraft, each with its unique handling and weapon systems. The game's action is set against a backdrop of beautifully rendered landscapes and dynamic weather conditions, which not only add to the visual splendor but also impact gameplay, adding a layer of strategy to the aerial battles.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard marked a significant return to the horror roots of the Resident Evil series, distinguished by its immersive first-person perspective. Set in a menacing and decrepit mansion in rural America, the game masterfully blends exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat to create a deeply unsettling horror experience. The environment is rich in detail, with each room and corridor of the mansion exuding a sense of dread and decay, contributing to the game's oppressive atmosphere.

Tekken 7

Tekken 7, the latest installment in the storied Tekken franchise, is celebrated for its intense 3D fighting mechanics, a deep roster of characters, and an engaging story mode. The game builds upon the series' rich legacy by introducing new gameplay elements such as the Rage System, which provides players with new combat strategies and comeback mechanics. This system, along with other features like Power Crush, adds depth to the game's already intricate fighting mechanics.

Full List Of PlayStation Plus Games Leaving February 2024

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Hue I am Setsuna Lost Sphear Lost Words: Beyond the Page Oninaki Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Tacoma Tekken 7 Thomas Was Alone

New Game Addition To PlayStation Plus

It's crucial for PlayStation Plus members to understand that once these games are removed from the catalog, they will no longer have access to them. This is different from the free games that all PlayStation Plus subscribers receive, which remain accessible until the membership expires. Nonetheless, members have a window of approximately one month to enjoy these departing games.

In the midst of these departures, there's a silver lining for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. A new game, Foamstars, is slated to join the lineup on February 6, 2024. Members will have the opportunity to claim this game for free until March 4, after which it will be available for purchase at $29.99. The addition of Foamstars to the PlayStation Plus catalog is a reflection of Sony's commitment to continuously diversify and enrich the gaming options available to its subscribers.

