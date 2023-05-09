Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Rumors surrounding the date of the Playstation Showcase for 2023 have come out, putting the highly-anticipated event near the end of May.

Jeff Grubb's Summer Game Mess has an update. That timing on PlayStation Showcase is right as of now. pic.twitter.com/90EmeI2xY5 — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 8, 2023

The news comes courtesy of Jeff Grubb, a known journalist. In his tweet, he listed down most, if not all, of the major gaming events coming this year. This includes the recently announced Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct. In said list, players will be able to see the possible date for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase, which he puts on the week of May 25, 2023.

Grubb did mention in his tweet, however, that the date of the PlayStation Showcase was “right as of now”. That means that the date may change to a different one. He also mentioned in a follow-up tweet that he worded the date in that way because “that’s probably the latest that week it could happen.” VGC’s sources also had similar information. According to their sources, the showcase “could take place at the end of this month, or in early June.”

As for the contents of the show, there doesn’t seem to be much information. The most we have surrounds the supposed Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, which rumors say will make an appearance in an upcoming PlayStation showcase. We might even hear more information about other games that Sony supposedly got a deal for. This includes Silent Hill and a new Castlevania game.

Some players are also speculating that it will include news for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as some PlayStation VR games. Should this event actually happen, it will be the first in a string of video game events this summer. We can expect a lot of video game news coming out soon, so stay tuned.

As with most rumors, it’s important to take this information with a grain of salt. That is until official news from Sony comes out. Should Sony officially release details for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase, we will be sure to update you.

That’s all the information we have about the rumors surrounding the dates and contents of the PlayStation Showcase. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.