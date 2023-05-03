Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Following an earlier leak, details about the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the Starfield Direct, have now been officially released.

Spoiler Alert: we'll be talking about games ​

​​

Tune into the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/3mhkAsswII | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/4uFHPmqLyK — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2023

The information comes from the official Xbox website, as well as their Twitter account, which gives the date and time for the two events. Just as the leak mentioned, and the official statement now corroborates, the stream will happen on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT. Players can watch the stream on Xbox’s YouTube Channel, their regular and ASL Twitch channels, and their Facebook page.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the official post, they will first hold the showcase, which will show off “some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios”, as well as their “many creative partners around the world.” Afterward, they will air the Starfield Direct, which is “a deep-dive into Bethesda Games Studios’ highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.”They then announced that there will be a follow-up stream, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended. This will air on June 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT. This will include “in-depth interviews focused on the news from [their`] Xbox Games Showcase as well as game updates from [their] partners.”

That’s all the news we have about the upcoming live stream. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.