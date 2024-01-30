Death Stranding 2 might be here.

The Playstation State of Play for this month is expected to bring some heavy hitters! Check out the schedule and what to expect for the January 2024 Playstation State of Play.

January 2024 Playstation State of Play Schedule

As confirmed on the Playstation Blog, the Playstation State of Play is scheduled to return on January 31, 2024 at 2:00 PM Pacific Timefor a 40-minute show to be streamed on their YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

On top of them confirming several titles that would make an appearance during the program, the post on the Playstation Blog also hinted at guestings from the “most talented minds in gaming.”

What to Expect from the Playstation State of Play on January 2024

Firstly, let's talk about the already confirmed titles. On the same Playstation Blog post where they confirmed the schedule of the show, there were two games that were mentioned: Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. Both of these titles will hit the PlayStation 5 this year. After that, the only thing the post revealed was that fans can expect “a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and the PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.”

Shpeshal_Nick of XboxEra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a not-so-cryptic message revealing a lot of the titles that can be expected. “On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it.” Note that the Tweet was posted before the confirmation, so the post already got one game correct with Rise of the Ronin.

This was promptly decoded to reveal the following games that we can expect in this month's State of Play:

Rise of the Ronin (confirmed)

Stellar Blade (not in Shpeshal_Nick's post, confirmed in PlayStation Blog post)

Death Stranding 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Sonic Generations Remaster

Until Dawn Remaster

Silent Hills 2

Metro (new title in the Metro series, rumored to be a PS VR2 title)

Judas

Note that this is an incomplete an unofficial list and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The PlayStation State of Play is scheduled for January 31, 2024, 2:00 PM Pacific Time on official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.