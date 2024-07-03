For the seventh regular community day in Pokemon GO this year, the EleFish Pokemon Tynamo is the next in line. From event bonuses to medals you can grind, here is our Pokemon GO Tynamo Community Day Guide made just for you!

Without further ado, here is what you can do during the Pokemon GO Tynamo July 2024 Community Day.

Tynamo Community Day Start and End Times

The July 2024 Tynamo Community Day is set to happen on July 21, 2024, Sunday, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Tynamo has a three-stage evolution line. First, Tynamo evolves into Eelektrik. Then, Eelektrik further evolves into Eelektross for Tynamo's final stage of evolution.

In Pokemon GO, Tynamo evolves into Eelektrik using 25 Tynamo candies. It then finally evolves into Eelektross using 100 Tynamo candies and a Unova stone.

Eelektross' Community Day Exclusive Move

For this event, evolving Eelektrik during the Tynamo Community Day results in an Eelektross that knows the Electric-type fast attack Volt Switch.

In Pokemon GO, the Electric-type fast attack Volt Switch deals 12 power in Trainer Battle and 14 power in gyms and raids.

Players can still evolve Eelektrik into Eelektross who knows the move Volt Switch for five more hours past the conclusion of the event.

Tynamo Community Day Bonuses

Now, let us talk about the several in-game bonuses during the Pokemon GO Tynamo Community Day.

Just as with every community day event ever, here is a list of the in-game bonuses players can expect to be active during the Tynamo Community Day:

Tynamo has increased wild spawn rates during the event

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period

2× candy for catching Pokemon

2× chance for players level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon

Lure Modules activated during the Tynamo Community Day will last for three whole hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the Tynamo Community Day event will last for three whole hours

Taking a few snapshots during Tynamo Community Day grants a surprise encounter with Tynamo

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day (active on the day of the event from 2 PM to 10 PM local time)

Trades will require 50% less Stardust (active on the day of the event from 2 PM to 10 PM local time)

Field Research Tasks During Tynamo Community Day

During the event, Tynamo Community Day–themed Field Research tasks that require you to catch Tynamo are available for players to get after spinning PokeStops. The rewards given by those Field Research tasks range from additional encounters with Tynamo, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

There will also be a timed research that will be available for players during the Tynamo Community Day. The Tynamo Community Day Timed Research gives out four Unova Stones. It will be accessible and only be available between 2 PM and 10 PM local time.

Bonus Raid Battles After Tynamo Community Day

On another note, players can also choose to complete four-star Raids against Eelektrik from 5 PM to 10 PM local time for more Tynamo encounters past the three-hour community day event.

These raids can only be done physically and on-site. Thus, players can only enter raid lobbies via regular Raid Passes or Premium Battle Passes, not Remote Raid Passes.

After completing Eelektrik raids, additional Tynamo will appear around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes with the same community day shiny rates.

What To Mega Evolve During Tynamo Community Day

For this Tynamo Community Day, consider mega evolving an Electric-type Pokemon like Mega Mega Ampharos or opt for a Primal Kyogre for the additional catch candy bonus for Tynamo.

PokeStop Showcases

The Tynamo Community Day event will also be featuring PokeStop Showcases! Thus, be sure to be on the lookout for those XXL Tynamo and remember to not accidentally transfer them.

Pokemon GO Tynamo Community Day Paid Features

Continuing this Pokemon GO Tynamo Community Day Guide, let us talk about the paid features for this event. As such, here are some of the features you can pay for during the Tynamo Community Day this July 2024 in Pokemon GO.

For a single dollar (or the equivalent pricing tier in a player's local currency), players can unlock an exclusive Tynamo Community Day Special Research Story.

Besides the exclusive community day special research story, there will also be community day bundles during this event. Here is a list of them:

For $4.99, players can purchase an Ultra Community Day Box containing ten Ultra Balls, one Elite Charged TM, and one Special Research Story ticket. This is only available through the Pokémon GO Web Store .

For 1,350 PokeCoins, players can get a bundle that contains 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs.

For 480 PokeCoins, players can get a bundle that contains 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.

Finally, there will also be Tynamo Community Day–themed stickers available for purchase from the in-game shop. Lucky for us, some of those stickers can also be secured by simply spinning PokeStops or opening gifts from friends.

Medals to Grind on Tynamo Community Day

Last on this Pokemon GO Goomy Community Day Guide are the medals that you can grind during this event. Considering players need to grind for Platinum medals in Pokemon GO, here are some of the medals players can complete during the Goomy Community Day event this June 2024:

Pokedex Medals

If you have yet to register Tynamo and its succeeding evolutions Eelektrik and Eelektross in the Pokedex, doing so will result in adding progress toward the Unova Medal.

Securing a Platinum Unova Medal requires players to register a total of 156 Unova Region Pokemon in their Pokedex.

Pokemon Type Medals

Catching Tynamo during the community day event will add progress toward finishing the Rocker Medal.

Accomplishing the Dragon Tamer Medal comes after a player has caught 2,5000 Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Miscellaneous Medals

There are other medals you can get by simply reaching certain milestones in Pokemon GO. Here are the rest of the medals you can grind for during this event:

Collector Medal – Catch 50,000 Pokemon

Scientist Medal – Evolve 2,000 Pokemon

Sightseer Medal – Spin 2,000 unique PokeStops

Pokemon Ranger Medal – Complete 2,500 Field Research tasks

Idol Medal – Become Best Friends with 20 Trainers

Gentleman Medal – Trade 2,500 Pokemon

Rising Star Medal – Defeat 150 different species of Pokemon in raids

Champion Medal – Win 1,000 Raids

Rising Star Duo Medal – Win 1,000 Raids

Jumbo Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXL Pokemon

Tiny Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXS Pokemon

Breeder Medal – Hatch 2,500 eggs

Pilot Medal – Earn 10,000,000 kilometers across the distance of all Pokemon trades

Cameraman Medal – Have 400 surprise encounters in the GO Snapshot

Backpacker Medal – Visit 50,000 PokeStops

Jogger Medal – Walk 10,000 kilometers

Picknicker Medal – Use a Lure Module to help any trainer catch 2,500 Pokemon

Triathlete Medal – Achieve a Pokemon catch streak or PokeStop spin streak of seven days 100 times

Mega Evolution Guru Medal – Mega evolve 36 different Species of Pokemon

Successor – Mega evolve a Pokemon 500 times

Showcase Star Medal – Win 100 PokeStop Showcases

Have An Electric Tynamo Community Day

We hope this Pokemon GO Tynamo Community Day Guide was insightful for you!

As always, we hope you will have a fun time this upcoming community day, and good luck with catching a lot of Tynamo.

