We’re not sure if Game Freak really thought these Pokemon designs through – but we’re getting a Bike Lizard Pokemon named Cyclizar, and its Category is literally called Mount Pokemon, making it an official Pokemon designed solely to become people’s rides. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is, by far, looking so odd that I wonder what hardcore Pokemon fans feel about these designs. In any case, the Pokemon was officially unveiled in a trailer that was supposed to highlight the game’s competitive play (which you can watch below) – but instead, our eyes are all on Cyclizar.

According to Pokemon’s official promotional materials, Cyclizar is a Dragon/Normal Mount Pokemon, whose ability is Shed Skin. We’re not yet sure if this Pokemon evolves to or from another Pokemon. It stands 5’3″ high and weighs 138.9 lbs. It is said to be a Pokemon that lives with humans in the Paldea region since time immemorial and is the perfect companion thanks to its mild disposition. That makes humans very tempted to ride this Pokemon, and thanks to its mild disposition, it lets the humans have their way. It’s also the perfect ride as well because it can sprint at over 70 mph when ridden – running even though it has a literal tire or wheel on its body – a very odd design that it shares with this generation’s legendary Pokemon.

Just like real-life lizards, Cyclizar can distract foes and escape from danger by shedding its tail. The move Shed Tail works similarly to Substitute – as the Pokemon would create a substitute for itself using some of its own HP before switching places with a party Pokemon in waiting. This protects both Cyclizar and the Pokemon swapping in from damage for that turn.

Whether you like it or you don’t – one could admit that Game Freak’s designs are starting to deviate more and more from the design philosophy they used to have in older generations. We have to face it eventually – this is inevitable, as we’ve had thousands of Pokemon at this point – and you can only do so much with a design philosophy. Thankfully, some of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s new Pokemon aren’t as brazenly different as this one. You can check out a full list of all confirmed Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet in our article here.