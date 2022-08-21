All Pokemon revealed in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the 9th generation Pokemon games. Just like every other region and generation, new species of Pokemon will debut in this game. With that being said, here are all the new and returning Pokemon revealed in Scarlet and Violet so far.

New Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

For every generation of Pokemon games, the setting usually takes place in a different region which usually has new, endemic species of Pokemon. Aside from the 3 starter Pokemon that players can choose from, there are 5 more Pokemon from the 9th Generation so far, including two Legendary Pokemon. While we don’t know yet how many Pokemon there will be at launch, here’s a full list of 9th Gen Pokemon revealed so far:

Sprigatito (Grass Type) – Starter Pokemon

Fuecoco (Fire Type) – Starter Pokemon

Quaxly (Water Type) – Starter Pokemon

Pawmi (Electric Type)

Lechonk (Normal Type)

Cetitan (Ice Type)

Wooper (Poison/Ground Type) – Paldean-Form

Fidough (Fairy Type)

Smoliv (Grass/Normal Type)

Koraidon (Unconfirmed Type) – Legendary Pokemon

Miraidon (Unfonfirmed Type) – Legendary Pokemon

Cyclizar (Dragon/Normal Type)

Pokemon Returning from Previous Generations

Just like every other region before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon from previous generations will make appearances. GameFreak and The Pokemon Company are yet to finalize the entire Pokedex. Here’s a full list of returning Pokemon and their evolutions we’ve seen in the trailers so far (in parentheses, part of the Pokemon evolution line):

Azurill (Marill, Azumarill)

Bagon (Shelgon, Salamence)

Blissey (Happiny, Chansey)

Bounsweet (Tseenee, Tsareena)

Breloom (Shroomish)

Cacnea (Cacturn)

Chewtle (Drednaw)

Clauncher (Clawitzer)

Coalossal (Rolycoly, Carkol)

Combee (Vespiquen)

Cryogonal

Cubchoo (Beartic)

Cufant (Copperajah)

Dragonite (Dragonair, Dratini)

Deerling (Sawsbuck)

Donphan (Phanphy)

Drifloon (Drifbloom)

Eevee (Sylveon)

Eelektross (Tynamo, Eelektrik)

Eiscue

Flaaffy (Mareep, Ampharos)

Fletchling (Fletchinder, Talonflame)

Florges (Floette, Flabebe)

Gengar (Gastly, Haunter)

Girafarig

Golduck (Psyduck)

Gogoat (Skiddo)

Growlithe (Arcanine)

Hariyama (Makuhita)

Hattrem (Hatterene)

Hippowdon (Hippopotas)

Honchkrow (Murkrow)

Hoppip (Skiploom, Jumpluff)

Houndoom (Houndour)

Hydreigon (Deino, Zweilous)

Larvitar (Pupitar, Tyranitar)

Lucario (Riolu)

Lumineon (Finneon)

Lurantis (Fomantis)

Luxio (Shinx, Luxray)

Magikarp (Gyaradaos)

Magnemite (Magneton, Magnezone)

Mareanie (Toxapex)

Meowth (Persian)

Misdreavus (Mismagius)

Mudbray (Mudsdale)

Noibat (Noivern)

Pachirisu

Pelipper (Wingull)

Petilil (Liligant)

Pincurchin

Pineco (Forretress)

Pikachu (Pichu, Raichu)

Polteageist (Sinistea)

Psyduck (Golduck)

Raltz (Gardevoir, Gallade)

Rockruff (Lycanroc)

Rotom

Sawsbuck

Scizor (Scyther)

Seviper

Shellder (Cloyster)

Slakoth (Slaking, Vigoroth)

Slowbro (Slowpoke, Slowking)

Snorunt (Glalie, Frosslass)

Starly (Staravia, Staraptor)

Steenee (Bounsweet, Tsareena)

Stonjourner

Swablu (Altaria)

Venonat (Venomoth)

Zoroark – Hisuian Form (Zorua – Hisuian Form)

As of the time of this writing, GameFreak has 5 months to finalize and polish Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’re definitely excited to see more of the incoming 9th Generation Pokemon and returning Pokemon as well.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.