By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

The “Lazy” Gen 3 Pokémon makes its way to the Paldea region. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Slaking, we’ll keep you shaking trees and checking what it has to offer.

Who is Slaking?

Slaking is the “Lazy” Pokémon, it was introduced in Generation 3 games of the Franchise: Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. It originates as a Slakoth (base form) which evolves into a Vigoroth (1st evolution), then finally Slaking. It is a normal type Pokémon and on the Pokédex, its entries are as follows:

Scarlet: “It is the world’s most slothful Pokémon. However, it can exert horrifying power by releasing pent-up energy all at once.”

Violet: “This Pokémon lives lying on its side. It only rolls over and moves when there is no more grass to eat.”

Where to find Slakoth?

You can find Slakoth to be a pain to find as it lives in trees similar to Pineco and Tarountula. What makes it harder is that it can’t be seen just by peeking, you really have to shake ’em trees and make it rain Slakoth.

Head on to South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Two), and South Province (Area Five) and dash towards the trees to drop them down from the trees they live in. Of course, you can only dash toward trees if you’ve already beaten Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan.

After dashing toward the tree, you might find something that fell off with blue ZZZs around, meaning the Pokémon is asleep. Presto manifesto, you’ve found yourself a Slakoth. Engage it in battle and catch it with your best Pokéball.

How to get Slaking?

Now that you’ve painstakingly endured capturing a Slakoth, it’s time to evolve it to a Vigoroth, the “Wild Monkey” Pokémon. Level up your Slakoth to 18 and it will prompt its evolution. If this task seems too much for you even with the auto-battle feature, you can just catch yourself a Vigoroth in South Province (Area Five). Evolve your Vigoroth into a Slaking by leveling it up to 36.

To make things easy and evade all the hassle of leveling up, you can catch yourself a Slaking at Casseroya Lake’s Socorrat Trail to easily complete your Pokédex.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to get Spiritomb on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!