By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

One of the more famous Pokémon Zoroark is available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Zoroark, we’ll let you in on everything you need to know to get the fox-like Pokémon.

Who is Zoroark?

Zoroark is the “Illusion/Baneful Fox” Pokémon and is a dark type. It evolves from Zorua at level 30 which was introduced in the 5th Generation of Pokémon. On the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, its entries are:

Scarlet: “Stories say those who tried to catch Zoroark were trapped in an illusion and punished.”

Violet: “Each has the ability to fool a large group of people simultaneously. They protect their lair with illusory scenery.”

Where to find Zorua?

Where to find Zorua can be pretty easy but actually seeing one in the wild can be tricky. You can find Zorua in North Province (Area One) and West Province (Area Three) but you’ll need to pay attention to the names of the Pokémon. Zorua disguises themselves as other Pokémon and their names will appear as “???“. As soon as you engage that Pokémon in battle, it will transform into a Zorua. A quicker way to find out is to press the ZL button and use the right stick to lock on to the Pokémon. If its name is ???, then you’ve found your target.

Make sure to use a Pokémon that has False Swipe so you wouldn’t accidentally knockout Zorua and bring Pokéballs a-plenty to be ready.

How to get Zoroark?

Now you’ve caught yourself a Zorua, all that’s left to do is to level up to 30. If this appears to be too much of a task for you, you can just catch yourself a Zoroark. You should head onto the northwest of the map. Zoroark also disguises itself as another Pokémon so make sure to use the same method by pressing the ZL button and using the right stick to lock on to the Pokémon. If its name is ???, then you’ve found yourself a Zoroark!

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to get Zoroark on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!