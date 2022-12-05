In the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, you are enrolled in the prestigious school in Paldea which is either the Naranja Academy for Scarlet or Uva Academy for Violet. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: Test Answers and Teacher Rewards, you’ll find that being enrolled in a Pokémon school can also be pretty tough.
Do I really have to go to school?
As much as youngsters hate going to school, it is an absolute must for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since your character will be a school-goer. You make your way to the academy and find yourself enrolling in different classes like biology, math, and history. Of course, these classes are Pokémon-related but it’s pretty nice since it will give you a more in-depth sight of the game. Some information that will be taught in school is pretty basic like type effectivity and the basics of the game. In the academy, one interesting thing that you will learn is the history and lore of Paldea – this unravels over time as you progress in your game depending on how you’re moving along with Victory Road.
There are exams on this game, too?
As a student, you are to be tested by your different teachers. Every time you attend three (3) classes of the same course, go to the front desk and request to take the midterm exam. If you successfully passed the midterm exam, attend three (3) classes of the same course again and make another request at the front desk for the final exam. As you progress in the game, there will be new classes that will be unlocked so make sure that you check in at the academy to know which ones already are. Don’t worry, all these efforts wouldn’t go to waste as the teachers will be giving you rewards from here on out.
Cheat Sheet: Test Answers for Midterm and Finals!
If you’re really not the studious type and would just want to do a speedrun of the game, here are the answers to all the Midterm and Final examinations:
Biology Midterm Exam Answers
What button would you use to let a Pokémon out of its ball so that it can walk with you?
- Answer: ZR
Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found
- Answer: A (During picnics) and 2 (in a basket)
Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs?
- Answer: Walking around
What will NOT make Pokémon easier to catch?
- Answer: Giving them a berry
What will make it easier to catch Pokémon of higher and higher levels?
- Answer: Gym badges
Biology Final Exam Answers
How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch a Pokémon? Inflicting Paralysis, using a Poké Toy, feeding them a Berry, surprising them from behind.
- Answer: 2
True or false? You can get new Pokémon only by catching them yourself or trading with other Trainers.
- Answer: False
If a Pokémon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve?
- Answer: No
What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokémon?
- Answer: 1 in 4,000
True or false? The Pokémon known as Oricorio has three forms
- Answer: False
Math Midterm Exam Answers
How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?
- Answer: Double damage
How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?
- Answer: Half damage
If you spent $2000 on as many $200 Poké Balls as possible, how many would you get?
- Answer: Eleven
What percent chance does a Pokémon usually have to land a critical hit?
- Answer: About 4 percent
How much damage does a move deal when it lands a critical hit?
- Answer: One and a half times as much
Math Final Exam Answers
How many Great Balls could you purchase with 3,000 if each one costs 600?
- Answer: Five
If a Water-type move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokémon, what will the move’s power be?
- Answer: 0.75
Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit?
- Answer: 12 percent
If a Pokémon uses Swords Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do?
- Answer: Triple damage
If a Rock-type Pokémon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by?
- Answer: 2x
History Midterm Exam Answers
History Final Exam Answers
Language Midterm Exam Answers
Gracias, arigato, merci, and xièxie all share the same meaning. What is it?
- Answer: Thank you
Which of the following means “delicious”?
- Answer: Deliceaux
Which of these phrases doesn’t belong?
- Answer: Time to eat
When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication?
- Answer: Compliment them
What is your beloved teacher’s name?
- Answer: Salvatore
Language Final Exam Answers
Which of the following means “delicious”?
- Answer: Delicieux
What do these two foreign phrases mean? Je t’aime! Ich liebe dich!
- Answer: I love you
Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?
- Answer: Anger
Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?
- Answer: Happiness
What is your beloved teacher’s name?
- Answer: Salvatore
Battle Studies Midterm Exam Answers
The higher a Pokémon’s Sp. Def, the less damage it takes from [fill in the blank] attacks
- Answer: Special
Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage?
- Answer: The move’s name
How many Trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team?
- Answer: Four
What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield?
- Answer: Terastalizing and attacking
What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type?
- Answer: Fighting
Battle Studies Final Exam Answers
Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp. Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle?
- Answer: Go all out
What do we call the battles that Pokémon sent out with the R Button do on their own?
- Answer: Auto battles
How do you obtain LP
- Answer: Exchange materials
High-level Pokémon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles?
- Answer: Level 50
When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokémon of the same species and multiples of the same held item
- Answer: True
Art Midterm Exam Answers
What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokémon’s head when it Terastallizes?
- Answer: Tera Jewel
When the answer to question 1 is in the shape of flowers, what type does it represent?
- Answer: Grass type
What shape are most snowflakes classified as?
- Answer: Hexagon
Where is the eatery that allows you to change a Tera Type?
- Answer: Medali
What makes something beautiful?
- Answer: No correct answer
Art Finals Exam Answers
What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokemon’s Tera Type?
- Answer: The Treasure Eatery
What is the name of Brassius’s signature art installation that we discussed in class?
- Answer: Surrendering Sunflora
How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea?
- Answer: 2
Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline?
- Answer: Levincia
The Marks a Pokemon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later.
- Answer: False
Home Ec Midterm Exam Answers
Which is not an effect of a picnic meal?
- Answer: Increasing speed
Which of the following affects the kinds of Meal Powers received from a particular meal?
- Answer: Fillings and condiments
Which of these Berries can restore a Pokémon’s HP?
- Answer: Oran Berry
Leandro wanted his Pokémon to decide on its own when to use its item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes.
- Answer: True
If a move runs out of PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokémon runs out of PP for all its moves, it can only sit there in frustration.
- Answer: False
Home Ec Final Exam Answers
Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokémon?
- Answer: Sparkling Power
Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power?
- Answer: It helps hatch strong Pokémon
What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers?
- Answer: Make food with others
What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokémon become dirty?
- Answer: Pokémon Wash
This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season?
- Answer: It doesn’t matter
With all these laid out for you, there’s no need to put in the extra effort with studying all Pokémon-related stuff in Scarlet and Violet.
Teacher Rewards Explained
As mentioned, taking all the classes and getting close to your teachers isn’t just sucking up in this game. They actually give you something pretty useful. Here’s a list of all the tasks you’ll need to accomplish and the teacher rewards will give you when you max out your friendship with them.
Dendra
Help her make a sandwich
- 10 Protein
Salvatore
Help him care for an injured Pawmi
Tyme
Help her resolve an issue with a student
- 50 Rock Tera Shards
Saguaro
Help him be himself
- Sweet Herba Mystica quest
Raifort
Show her all four Ruinous Pokémon (Chi-Yu, Ting-Lu, Chien-Pao, and Wo-Chien)
- She shows you the Treasures of Ruin
Hassel
Help him resolve his family troubles
- 50 Dragon Shards
Miriam
Complete Victory Road and Help her become a teacher
- 10 Max Revive
Director Clavell
Complete Operation Starfall
- 1 Big Nugget
There are a lot more things to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more of Pokémon SV Guides like all the test answers and teacher rewards on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!