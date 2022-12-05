By Ziggy Chavez · 9 min read

In the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, you are enrolled in the prestigious school in Paldea which is either the Naranja Academy for Scarlet or Uva Academy for Violet. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: Test Answers and Teacher Rewards, you’ll find that being enrolled in a Pokémon school can also be pretty tough.

Do I really have to go to school?

As much as youngsters hate going to school, it is an absolute must for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since your character will be a school-goer. You make your way to the academy and find yourself enrolling in different classes like biology, math, and history. Of course, these classes are Pokémon-related but it’s pretty nice since it will give you a more in-depth sight of the game. Some information that will be taught in school is pretty basic like type effectivity and the basics of the game. In the academy, one interesting thing that you will learn is the history and lore of Paldea – this unravels over time as you progress in your game depending on how you’re moving along with Victory Road.

There are exams on this game, too?

As a student, you are to be tested by your different teachers. Every time you attend three (3) classes of the same course, go to the front desk and request to take the midterm exam. If you successfully passed the midterm exam, attend three (3) classes of the same course again and make another request at the front desk for the final exam. As you progress in the game, there will be new classes that will be unlocked so make sure that you check in at the academy to know which ones already are. Don’t worry, all these efforts wouldn’t go to waste as the teachers will be giving you rewards from here on out.

Cheat Sheet: Test Answers for Midterm and Finals!

If you’re really not the studious type and would just want to do a speedrun of the game, here are the answers to all the Midterm and Final examinations:

Biology Midterm Exam Answers

What button would you use to let a Pokémon out of its ball so that it can walk with you?

Answer: ZR

Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found

Answer: A (During picnics) and 2 (in a basket)

Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs?

Answer: Walking around

What will NOT make Pokémon easier to catch?

Answer: Giving them a berry

What will make it easier to catch Pokémon of higher and higher levels?

Answer: Gym badges

Biology Final Exam Answers

How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch a Pokémon? Inflicting Paralysis, using a Poké Toy, feeding them a Berry, surprising them from behind.

Answer: 2

True or false? You can get new Pokémon only by catching them yourself or trading with other Trainers.

Answer: False

If a Pokémon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve?

Answer: No

What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokémon?

Answer: 1 in 4,000

True or false? The Pokémon known as Oricorio has three forms

Answer: False

Math Midterm Exam Answers

How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?

Answer: Double damage

How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?

Answer: Half damage

If you spent $2000 on as many $200 Poké Balls as possible, how many would you get?

Answer: Eleven

What percent chance does a Pokémon usually have to land a critical hit?

Answer: About 4 percent

How much damage does a move deal when it lands a critical hit?

Answer: One and a half times as much

Math Final Exam Answers

How many Great Balls could you purchase with 3,000 if each one costs 600?

Answer: Five

If a Water-type move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokémon, what will the move’s power be?

Answer: 0.75

Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit?

Answer: 12 percent

If a Pokémon uses Swords Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do?

Answer: Triple damage

If a Rock-type Pokémon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by?

Answer: 2x

History Midterm Exam Answers

History Final Exam Answers

Language Midterm Exam Answers

Gracias, arigato, merci, and xièxie all share the same meaning. What is it?

Answer: Thank you

Which of the following means “delicious”?

Answer: Deliceaux

Which of these phrases doesn’t belong?

Answer: Time to eat

When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication?

Answer: Compliment them

What is your beloved teacher’s name?

Answer: Salvatore

Language Final Exam Answers

Which of the following means “delicious”?

Answer: Delicieux

What do these two foreign phrases mean? Je t’aime! Ich liebe dich!

Answer: I love you

Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?

Answer: Anger

Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?

Answer: Happiness

What is your beloved teacher’s name?

Answer: Salvatore

Battle Studies Midterm Exam Answers

The higher a Pokémon’s Sp. Def, the less damage it takes from [fill in the blank] attacks

Answer: Special

Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage?

Answer: The move’s name

How many Trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team?

Answer: Four

What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield?

Answer: Terastalizing and attacking

What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type?

Answer: Fighting

Battle Studies Final Exam Answers

Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp. Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle?

Answer: Go all out

What do we call the battles that Pokémon sent out with the R Button do on their own?

Answer: Auto battles

How do you obtain LP

Answer: Exchange materials

High-level Pokémon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles?

Answer: Level 50

When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokémon of the same species and multiples of the same held item

Answer: True

Art Midterm Exam Answers

What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokémon’s head when it Terastallizes?

Answer: Tera Jewel

When the answer to question 1 is in the shape of flowers, what type does it represent?

Answer: Grass type

What shape are most snowflakes classified as?

Answer: Hexagon

Where is the eatery that allows you to change a Tera Type?

Answer: Medali

What makes something beautiful?

Answer: No correct answer

Art Finals Exam Answers

What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokemon’s Tera Type?

Answer: The Treasure Eatery

What is the name of Brassius’s signature art installation that we discussed in class?

Answer: Surrendering Sunflora

How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea?

Answer: 2

Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline?

Answer: Levincia

The Marks a Pokemon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later.

Answer: False

Home Ec Midterm Exam Answers

Which is not an effect of a picnic meal?

Answer: Increasing speed

Which of the following affects the kinds of Meal Powers received from a particular meal?

Answer: Fillings and condiments

Which of these Berries can restore a Pokémon’s HP?

Answer: Oran Berry

Leandro wanted his Pokémon to decide on its own when to use its item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes.

Answer: True

If a move runs out of PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokémon runs out of PP for all its moves, it can only sit there in frustration.

Answer: False

Home Ec Final Exam Answers

Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokémon?

Answer: Sparkling Power

Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power?

Answer: It helps hatch strong Pokémon

What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers?

Answer: Make food with others

What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokémon become dirty?

Answer: Pokémon Wash

This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season?

Answer: It doesn’t matter

With all these laid out for you, there’s no need to put in the extra effort with studying all Pokémon-related stuff in Scarlet and Violet.

Teacher Rewards Explained

As mentioned, taking all the classes and getting close to your teachers isn’t just sucking up in this game. They actually give you something pretty useful. Here’s a list of all the tasks you’ll need to accomplish and the teacher rewards will give you when you max out your friendship with them.

Dendra

Help her make a sandwich

10 Protein

Salvatore

Help him care for an injured Pawmi

Tyme

Help her resolve an issue with a student

50 Rock Tera Shards

Saguaro

Help him be himself

Sweet Herba Mystica quest

Raifort

Show her all four Ruinous Pokémon (Chi-Yu, Ting-Lu, Chien-Pao, and Wo-Chien)

She shows you the Treasures of Ruin

Hassel

Help him resolve his family troubles

50 Dragon Shards

Miriam

Complete Victory Road and Help her become a teacher

10 Max Revive

Director Clavell

Complete Operation Starfall

1 Big Nugget

There are a lot more things to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more of Pokémon SV Guides like all the test answers and teacher rewards on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!