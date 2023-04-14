The Palafin code and other codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet were revealed in celebration of the 2023 Pokemon Europe International Championships!

Palafin Code for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Enter the following code in either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet to acquire Palafin:

OC1CV1CT0RGAV1N

This code will be valid until April 17th, 2023 11:59PM UTC.

There are also other codes that will aid you in raising your favorite Pokemon! The following codes are valid until October 2nd.

LEVELUP – 10 Rare Candy

REV1VE – 5 Max Revive

CATCHBYBALL – 5 Nest, Dive, Dusk, Timer, Quick & Luxury Balls

2023 Pokemon Europe International Championship

The 2023 Pokemon EUIC will run from April 14th to 16th and encompasses multiple games; the Pokemon Trading Card Game, the Pokemon Video Game Championship, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon UNITE. All events are being held in ExCeL London, United Kingdom.

Players across each competition are competing for the Championship Point payouts and thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes. Not only that, but the Pokemon UNITE European Aeos Cup Finals are also taking place which makes the 2023 Pokemon EUIC the first International Championships to host a Pokemon UNITE tournament.

More information about the tournament can be found here. The North American leg of the International Championship will be hosted in the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio on June 30 to July 2, 2023. This will also host all four games that the currently-underway Pokemon Europe International Championship has.