Published November 28, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Eevee is a popular Pokémon that evolves into several different forms depending on the stone, friendship level, or time of the day. In this Pokémon SV guide, we’ll talk about how to evolve Eevee.

Where to get Eevee?

Eevee remains to be a rare Pokémon, even in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games. It’s sighted rarely and only appears in the fields near Cortondo in South Province and outside Medali in Western Province in the Paldea region. If you arrive at Eevee’s habitat and don’t see any in the area, you can reset the spawn by stepping outside the boundaries of Cortondo or Medali and coming back. Make sure to hop on to Koraidon and Miraidon, run around the fields outside the town then cross the boundary line and race back to repeat the process.

It will probably take you around 10 minutes to 15 minutes to finally encounter an Eevee so make sure that you catch it without fail. The best way when you encounter this Pokémon is to engage it in battle, lower its HP (or perhaps use a Pokémon with the False Swipe move), throw a Pokéball to secure the catch.

After you catch one Eevee, you can, of course, breed Eevee by pairing it with a Ditto to complete your Eevee-lution entries in the Pokédex.

How to evolve Eevee?

How to get Eevee to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the same as the previous versions of the game. There are no new Eevee-lutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so it makes it pretty straightforward how to evolve Eevee to your desired Eevee-lution. Here are what Eevee can turn into and how:

Flareon : Use a Fire Stone

: Use a Fire Stone Jolteon : Use a Thunder Stone

: Use a Thunder Stone Vaporeon : Use a Water Stone

: Use a Water Stone Glaceon : Use an Ice Stone

: Use an Ice Stone Leafeon : Use a Leaf Stone

: Use a Leaf Stone Espeon : Raise friendship level to 160 and level up Eevee during the day

: Raise friendship level to 160 and level up Eevee during the day Umbreon : Raise friendship level to 160 and level up Eevee during the night

: Raise friendship level to 160 and level up Eevee during the night Sylveon: Raise friendship level to 160, teach Eevee a fairy-type move, and level it up by 1

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon SV Guides like How to Evolve Eevee on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!