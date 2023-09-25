The Pokemon Trading Card Game has released its latest special expansion, Scarlet and Violet 151, featuring the Kanto Pokemon in beautiful new illustrations and we are just swooning all over for the original 151 Pokemon. Within this new set, we see the return of Kadabra after being put aside for 20 years or so after a grueling legal battle against Uri Geller, who ultimately dropped the lawsuit after realizing that this was actually an homage to him and not a copyright infraction. In any expansion that gets released by Pokemon TCG, we see the most expensive cards in the set and for Scarlet and Violet 151, we listed them down below for you to see if you've pulled some of these cards that are actually worth a lot of money.

Most Expensive Cards of the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 Expansion

The nostalgia that everyone is getting out of these magnificently drawn Pokemon cards from the Scarlet and Violet 151 expansion is at an all-time high. These cards were designed with the new gameplay mechanics of Scarlet and Violet including the charm that the original Kanto Pokemon brings along with them. We see that this particular expansion may very well be one of the most popular expansion sets to be released in years and fans, both old and new, are definitely eyeing to see this pull through. In every expansion, we will always see that there are particular cards that are set apart from the rest – The most expensive cards of the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 expansion are listed below:

10. Blastoise ex (Double Rare)

Median Price: $12.89

Type: Water

HP: 330

Weakness: Lightning

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x3

Rarity: Double Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Solid Shell

This Pokemon takes 30 less damage from attacks (after applying Weakness and Resistance).

Twin Cannons

Damage: 140x

Energy Cost: Water Energy x2

Description: Discard up to 2 Basic Water Energy cards from your hand. This attack does 140 damage for each card you discarded in this way.

One of the popular Original Starter Trio evolutions, Squirtle's final evolution, Blastoise ex is one of the most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 expansion. This particular card is slightly more valuable in terms of price versus the Ultra Rare version of the card.

9. Pikachu (Full-Art Illustration Rare)

Median Price: $28.38

Type: Lightning

HP: 60

Weakness: Fighting

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Rarity: Full-Art Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Charge

Damage: None

Energy Cost: Lightning Energy x1

Description: Search your deck for a Basic Lightning Energy card and attach it to this Pokemon. Then, shuffle your deck.



Pika Punch

Damage: 50

Energy Cost: Lightning Energy x3

Description: None

It's only natural that Pikachu, one of the most popular Pokemon in the original set of Pokemon as well as the whole franchise, is part of this list. This cute and adorable full-art card shows off Pokemon's mascot as a card that is definitely something that most collectors would go after.

8. Charizard ex (Double Rare)



Median Price: $32.02

Type: Fire

HP: 330

Weakness: Water

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Double Rare

Moveset:

Brave Wing

Damage: 60+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x1

If this Pokemon has any damage counters on it, this attack does 100 more damage.

Explosive Vortex

Damage: 330

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x4

Description: Discard 3 Energy from this Pokemon.

Once again, we see Charizard ex as part of the most expensive list of this particular expansion. With the popularity of Charizard, it's only natural that it would be one of the most sought-after cards, creating high demand with such little supply. Given the pull rate of Scarlet and Violet 151 being low, pulling one of these might be a daunting task for most Charizard collectors.

7. Mew ex (Double Rare)

Median Price: $34.59

Type: Psychic

HP: 180

Weakness: Dark

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: None

Rarity: Double Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Restart

Once during your turn, you may draw cards until you have 3 cards in your hand.

Genome Hacking

Damage: None

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x2

Description: Choose 1 of your opponent's Active Pokemon's attacks and use it as this attack.

The featured Pokemon in this expansion is number 7 on the list of most expensive Pokemon. We see the value that Mew ex brings not just in aesthetics but as well as the card game's meta as well. With a powerful card drawing ability to give you a minimum of 3 cards per turn and an attack that can definitely turn the tide of battle to your favor, Mew ex proves that it is a force to be reckoned with despite its low HP.

6. Charmander (Full Art Illustration Rare)

Median Price: $34.98

Type: Fire

HP: 70

Weakness: Water

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Rarity: Full-Art Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Blazing Destruction

Damage: None

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x1

Description: Discard a Stadium in play.



Steady Firebreathing

Damage: 30

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: None

Another one coming from the original Starter trio, the Charmander Full-Art Illustration Rare proves to be an eye candy. The details on the card itself show that cheerful Charmander sitting on a rock looking onward to what its future holds as it tries to evolve into a Charizard. Meta-wise, Charmander gains an extra 10 HP versus its previous versions, but nothing too profound on its moveset. Still, this particular card makes a great new addition to decks that utilize the Charizard ex card from Obsidian Flames or even the new Scarlet and Violet 151 expansion.

5. Venusaur ex (Full-Art Illustration Rare)

Median Price: $57.49

Type: Grass

HP: 340

Weakness: Fire

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x4

Rarity: Full-Art Illustration

Moveset:

Ability

Tranquil Flower

Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you may heal 60 damage from 1 of your Pokemon.

Dangerous Toxwhip

Damage: 150

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: Your opponent's Active Pokemon is now Confused and Poisoned.

Venusaur completes the list of the original starter evolutions in this list and is poised at number 5. This beautifully made Full-Art Illustration shares Venusaur ex in a floral scenery that gives more insight into the Tranquil Flower ability. This particular Venusaur ex card also seems to be very useful in the meta of Pokemon TCG battles as it offers a three-energy attack with a decent damage output of 150 while confusing and applying poison to opposing Pokemon. This is the perfect pair to be used with the Radiant Hisuian Sneasler that has the Poison Peak Ability that lets you put 2 more damage counters on your opponent's Poisoned Pokemon.

4. Mew ex (Ultra Rare)

Median Price: $58.79

Type: Psychic

HP: 180

Weakness: Dark

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: None

Rarity: Double Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Restart

Once during your turn, you may draw cards until you have 3 cards in your hand.

Genome Hacking

Damage: None

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x2

Description: Choose 1 of your opponent's Active Pokemon's attacks and use it as this attack.

Mew ex's Ultra Rare version of the card features a rare illustration covering the whole card while having the same attack, of course. As the card is mostly covered in bubblegum pink, it shows and highlights the cuteness of the 151st Pokemon of the original set.

3. Zapdos ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Median Price: $63.50

Type: Lightning

HP: 200

Weakness: Lightning

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Voltaic Float

If this Pokemon has any Lightning Energy attached, it has no Retreat Cost.

Multishot Lightning

Damage: 120

Energy Cost: Lightning Energy x3

Description: This attack also does 90 damage to 1 of your opponent's Benched Pokemon that has any damage counters on it. (Don't apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokemon.)

Zapdos ex, the only one of the three legendary birds, makes it to the list of the most expensive Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 expansion. This particular Special Illustration Rare card shares the frame with Articuno and Moltres flying in the background charging forward. Zapdos ex is actually a pretty strong and decent card that is a viable pick for the current meta of Pokemon TCG. It has the Multishot Lightning move that can snipe out retreated opposing Pokemon to escape getting knocked out but can be hit easily with this attack.

2. Erika's Invitation (Ultra Rare Full Art)

Median Price: $99.00

Type: Trainer

HP: None

Weakness: None

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: None

Rarity: Ultra Rare Full-Art

Description:

Your opponent reveals their hand, and you put a Basic Pokemon you find there onto your opponent's bench. If you put a Pokemon onto their Bench in this way, switch in that Pokemon to the Active Spot.

The only Trainer card in this list, Erika's Invitation which is an Ultra Rare Full-Art card shows off one of the original Waifus of the franchise. This particular Supporter Card is pretty deserving of the number 2 spot given the potential of its effect where you can easily pick up a Prize Card by switching the Pokemon you pick from your opponent's hand and placing it in the Active Spot.

1. Charizard ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Median Price: $116.49

Type: Fire

HP: 330

Weakness: Water

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Double Rare

Moveset:

Brave Wing

Damage: 60+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x1

If this Pokemon has any damage counters on it, this attack does 100 more damage.

Explosive Vortex

Damage: 330

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x4

Description: Discard 3 Energy from this Pokemon.

We are certainly not shocked to see a Charizard card be the top of this expansion's most expensive list and we were absolutely right. This Special Illustration Rare Charizard ex card is tastefully done with its art depicted flying out of where Charmander was seen to be sitting and finally able to spread its wings and fly. With its art render as well as its moveset, this particular card proves to be very deserving of the number 1 spot on the most expensive list of the Scarlet and Violet 151 expansion.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon and Pokemon TCG like the most expensive cards on the Scarlet and Violet 151 expansion, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming! We've got all the things you need to know for your Pokemon TCG needs!

Best of luck, Trainers!