Pokimane recently participated in a Twitch charity auction as one of the items and fans bid as much as $500,000. Prominent streamer CDawgVA was responsible for the charitable event. Every year the streamer goes out of his way to raise funds for the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Over the years, CDawgVA has come up with some unique, if not strange items to offer fans in his charity. This year is no exception. Some of these items include a diamond Play Button from YouTuber and streamer JaidenAnimations, a “Challenge Coin” from PirateSoftware, and an Elden Ring poster signed by director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

While all these items sound interesting, one particular item on the list that seems to catch the attention of many is Pokimane.

Twitch Fans Allegedly Pay $500,000 at Auction to Play with Pokimane

Pokimane is offering a full day of gaming with the highest bidder in CDawgVA's Twitch charity auction. While it does seem enticing, especially to Poki fans, neither CDawgVA nor the Queen of Twitch didn't see a huge donation coming their way.

Initially, the auction seemed wholesome with a user named DKracer starting the bid off with $1. However, thousands of dollars started coming in as fans began to find out about the private gaming session.

While CDawgVA claimed that a fan paid as much as $500,000, looking at the official website, the bid currently stands at $32,200 from the time of this publishing.

We're not entirely sure if CDawgVA deliberately stirred up social media buzz to get everyone's attention or if the bids were legitimate and was taken eventually down for falsely claiming to have that amount of money.

Pokimane and CDawgVA React to Bidders

CDawgVA provided constant updates on X (formerly known as Twitter) about how much higher the bidding for a private gaming session with Pokimane was going. His update started when the bidding reached $2,550. Everything seemed normal at first, but even the streamer acknowledged he had a feeling the price would increase. What he didn't know was how high the amount would skyrocket.

Pokimane acknowledged the tweet and humorously said that people could only play with her if they paid an enormous amount of money.

Then in a span of two hours, the bid went from $2,550 to $280,100. CDawgVA was in shock and had no clue why people would go to such an extent just to play with Pokimane. Minutes later, the bid immediately doubled and increased to $411,100. Ultimately, the update about the bidding ended at the $500,00 mark. CDawgVA is yet to provide an update on X.

Bidders can either place their bids anonymously or display a public name. If the $500,000 bid placement was legitimate, we're not entirely sure who it was. Many fans on social media are uploading photoshopped images of them claiming to have bid that amount of money. Given these circumstances, the situation proves to be a bit sketchy. However, readers should take this statement with a grain of salt.

What is the Immune Deficiency Foundation?

The Immune Deficiency Foundation enhances the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life for individuals with primary immunodeficiency by building a community strengthened through advocacy, education, and research.

Primary immunodeficiencies encompass over 400 rare, chronic conditions where a portion of the body's immune system is either absent or malfunctioning. Despite their differences, these diseases share a common trait: they all stem from a defect in one of the body's normal immune functions.

