Popeye, the legendary sailor celebrated for his spinach-powered adventures, is making a bold return to cinemas with a brand-new live-action movie currently in the works, as reported by Variety.
Although specific details about the film remain sparse, sources reveal that Chernin Entertainment and King Features, the owner of the Popeye intellectual property, are teaming up for this ambitious project. Chernin Entertainment, known for its involvement in Rupert Wyatt's 2011 blockbuster “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” brings its expertise to the table, ensuring that this production will be a noteworthy addition to Popeye's storied legacy.
Described as a “big-budget feature,” the film has enlisted the talents of Michael Caleo, a seasoned screenwriter whose credits include the Paramount+ crime drama series “Sexy Beast” and an episode of the acclaimed series “The Sopranos.” With Caleo on board to craft the script, fans can anticipate a fresh and exciting take on the beloved character.
Popeye, with his distinctive one-eyed appearance, cleft chin, and ever-present pipe, has captivated audiences for generations. Known for his incredible strength, which he gains from consuming cans of spinach, Popeye remains an enduring symbol of courage and resilience.
Also, originally introduced in a comic strip in the late 1920s, Popeye has since transcended various mediums, including comic books, video games, and animated series. The character's enduring popularity is exemplified by the 1980 live-action film “Popeye,” starring the late Robin Williams in the titular role.
A Sailor's Anniversary
This year marks the 95th anniversary of Popeye's debut in the comic strip “Thimble Theater,” underscoring his enduring appeal across multiple generations. From inspiring menswear collections by renowned brands like Moschino, Supreme, and A Bathing Ape to serving as the face of McCall Farms spinach, Popeye's cultural influence remains as strong as ever. With this new live-action adaptation on the horizon, fans can look forward to experiencing Popeye's timeless adventures in an exciting new light.