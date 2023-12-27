The story, set before Portal 2, offers the same puzzling and mind-bending gameplay as the original to let fans enjoy a new Portal experience.

Portal Revolution, a free community-made mod for Portal 2, comes out soon with a release date set for January. The story, set before Portal 2, offers the same puzzling and mind-bending gameplay as the original to let fans enjoy a new Portal experience. With new characters and tests, Portal Revolution seeks to bring a rich and familiar experience to Portal fans, old and new.

Portal Revolution Release Date – January 5th, 2024

Portal Revolution has a planned release date for Friday, January 5th 2024 on Steam. While the game itself is free, you do need to own Portal 2 in order to play. Lucky for anyone interested, Portal 2 is currently on sale for 90% off ($0.99 USD) until January 4th, 2024. Additionally, you can also pick up the Portal Bundle for $1.48 to receive Portal 1 and Portal 2. Overall, it'll be hard to find a better deal than this.

Portal Revolution is developed by Second Face Software. Without further ado, let's take a look at Portal Revolution's Gameplay & Story.

Portal Revolution Gameplay

Portal Revolution brings back the gameplay we all know and love from Valve's beloved series. However, the developers put in a few unique twists to create a different experience. According to the Steam Page, Portal Revolution:

Pneumatic Diversity Vent – A feature removed from the original Portal 2 game which allowed you to use a vent for various purposes. Whether its to send turrets flying away, or even vacuum away walls, we're curious to see how the developers use this feature. For a better explanation, check out the video below.

A new Laser Cube variant

Over 40 new puzzles, over 15 which use the Blue Portal Gun alone.

A gel cleansing field. In the original Portal 2, different gels contain different properties (i.e. – Blue gives more speed, Orange bounces the character in the air, and white allows them to place more portals). We're curious to see what this gel cleansing field feature provides.

In terms of difficulty, the developer states that Portal Revolution's gameplay starts where Portal 2 stops. Though the game will teach you about all the new tricks and mechanics, you still need to put your brain to work and solve some tricky puzzles. Overall, we recommend rebooting Portal 2 to get some practice in.

Interestingly, Portal Revolution uses a modified version of the Portal 2 Community Edition Engine. With it, the developers say it allowed them to “introduce many mechanics and improvements to the engine”.

Portal Revolution Story

Portal Revolution's story takes place in between the events of Portals 1 & 2. At this point, we can assume then that GLaDOS, Wheatley, and Chell won't make any appearance in the game. However, Portal Revolution does add new characters to fill the void.

You control a new test subject woken up by the personality sphere, Stirling. In the trailer above, he mentions how “HER” death (presumably GLaDOS) keeping Aperture in top shape. He also says that “in order to survive”, Stirling and the test subject must restore the facility to its former glory.

A new character was also revealed right at the end of the trailer, a personality sphere with a female voice. She recollects not having been in the facility for ages, and that it hasn't changed. Who she is and her importance to the plot is yet to be revealed.

According to the game listing on Steam, the campaign is roughly eight hours long, though it might be shorter for those already used to Portal 2's mechanics.

The original Portal 2 launched back in 2011. The fact that the community still works together to create such a project shows how passionate fans are for Portal. Although Valve created more games set within Aperture, like Aperture Desk Job and The Lab, it feels like fans just want the experiences that led them to create their own fan game.

For those who play on Console, you can still play the original Portal game, and a few other short but addicting titles.

