Washington State kicks off its 2024 campaign by hosting FCS Portland State at Gesa Field. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Portland State-Washington State prediction and pick.

The Cougars, coming off a tumultuous 2023 season, look to rebound under head coach Jake Dickert. WSU's offense must establish a credible running game to complement their passing attack. Portland State, led by dual-threat quarterback Dante Chachere, aims to upset the Pac-12 holdover. Chachere's versatility and the Vikings' innovative offense could pose challenges for the Cougars' defense. WSU enters as a 13.5-point favorite, but they'll need to contain Chachere and running back Quincy Craig to avoid an early-season stumble. This matchup sets the tone for both teams' seasons and WSU's unique schedule featuring eight Mountain West opponents.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Portland State-Washington State Odds

Portland State: +28.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +2000

Washington State: -28.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -7000

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Portland State vs. Washington State

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Portland State Could Cover The Spread/Win

While Washington State enters as a heavy favorite, Portland State has the potential to pull off a monumental upset in Week 1. The Vikings, led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Dante Chachere, possess the offensive firepower to challenge the Cougars' defense.

Chachere, who rushed for over 750 yards last season while completing 60% of his passes, presents a unique challenge for Washington State's defense. His ability to extend plays and create with his legs could keep the Cougars off-balance throughout the game.

Portland State's ground game receives a significant boost with the return of star running back Quincy Craig, who averaged over six yards per carry before his injury last season. Craig's explosiveness, combined with Chachere's rushing ability, could exploit a Washington State run defense that struggled at times in 2023.

Defensively, the Vikings return nine starters, including Freshman All-American linebacker Michael Montgomery. This experienced unit could capitalize on a Washington State offense in transition, with a new starting quarterback and questions surrounding their offensive line.

Washington State's vulnerabilities, particularly their offensive line that allowed 38 sacks last season, play into Portland State's strengths. The Vikings' front seven, bolstered by Montgomery, could disrupt the Cougars' passing game and force turnovers.

Additionally, Portland State's ability to control the clock with their strong running game could limit Washington State's offensive possessions and keep the score close.

While the odds are stacked against them, Portland State's offensive firepower, defensive experience, and the element of surprise in a season opener give them a fighting chance to shock the college football world in Pullman.

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State is poised to start their 2024 campaign with a convincing victory over Portland State in Week 1. The Cougars, despite facing significant changes, have several advantages that should lead to a comfortable win at Gesa Field.

WSU's offense, under new starting quarterback John Mateer, has the potential to exploit Portland State's defense. Mateer, who gained valuable experience last season, will be throwing to talented receivers like Kyle Williams, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List after an impressive 2023 season (61 receptions, 843 yards, 6 TDs). This passing attack should overwhelm Portland State's secondary.

Defensively, the Cougars return key players like linebacker Kyle Thornton, who led the team with 87 tackles last year. This experienced core should be able to contain Portland State's dual-threat quarterback Dante Chachere, limiting his impact both through the air and on the ground.

Washington State's home-field advantage cannot be overlooked. The Cougars had two sellouts at Gesa Field last season, creating a challenging environment for visiting teams. This atmosphere will likely rattle the FCS Vikings early in the game.

Additionally, WSU has a strong track record in season openers, having won their last two. This trend, combined with the talent disparity between FBS and FCS programs, heavily favors the Cougars.

While Portland State will compete hard, Washington State's superior talent, home-field advantage, and motivation to start strong in a pivotal season should lead to a convincing victory, likely covering the 30.5-point spread.

Final Portland State-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Washington State is expected to secure a decisive victory over Portland State in their Week 1 matchup. The Cougars, boasting a potent offense led by quarterback John Mateer and a talented receiving corps, will likely exploit Portland State's defensive weaknesses. With Mateer’s ability to stretch the field and connect with standout receivers like Kyle Williams, the Cougars will establish an early lead. Defensively, WSU's experience and depth should contain the Vikings' dual-threat quarterback Dante Chachere, limiting his effectiveness. Overall, Washington State's superior talent and home-field advantage position them for a comfortable win.

Final Portland State-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -28.5 (-105), Over 58.5 (-110)