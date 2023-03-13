Famalicao (8-3-12) and Casa Pia (10-5-8) draw the curtains on Round 24 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they go head to head at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Monday. Catch our Portuguese Liga odds with this Famalicao-Casa Pia prediction and pick prepared for you.

Fama has six wins, a draw, and four losses in all games this 2023. They will be playing back in their home ground on the back of a 2-0 loss to Benfica.

Casa Pia has found some struggle last month, going winless in all five games where three ended in defeats. Casa Pia looks to make a good run this March, recently getting a 2-1 victory over Pacos de Ferreira.

Here are the Famalicao-Casa Pia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Portuguese Liga Odds: Famalicao-Casa Pia Odds

Futebol Clube de Famalicão: +105

Casa Pia Atlético Clube: +270

Draw: +190

Over 2.5 Goals: +136

Under 2.5 Goals: -192

How to Watch Famalicao vs. Casa Pia

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 4:15 PM ET / 1:15 PM PT

Why Famalicao Can Beat Casa Pia

Famalicao established itself as a stable Liga Portugal team over recent years. This year, however, was a disappointing one, as Famalicão now enters the dispute occupying the 13th place with 27 points. That is, there are eight triumphs, three draws, and 13 defeats in 23 games. In addition, the group arrives at the match with a sequence of two victories and, more recently, a defeat. They are still 11 points away from the playout spot. If the season ended now, that would be their worst result since arriving at Liga Portugal in 2019/2020. They still enjoy an 11-point buffer over the bottom-three relegation candidates. In other contests, they are still in contention in the Taca de Portugal semi-finals, where they will be facing FC Porto.

The home side lost to Benfica last time out. Famalicao’s coach João Pedro Sousa talked with the press after the game, saying this was a game where they did not have any pressure but still could have performed better. He said that the team struggled the most to create goal-scoring opportunities and, as a result, had zero shots on target on just 36% of ball possession. Fama had won their previous two matches over Portimonense and Santa Clara. A run of six wins from the last ten at home has kept them clear of the relegation zone. Fama must meet or exceed their stats of 12.0 total shots, 4.3 corners, and 1.0 goals per game if they want to win this match.

Famalicao will view this as a winnable game in their efforts to keep out of trouble but are hardly a free-flowing attacking side themselves. Their last five league games have all finished with fewer than three goals and while they are the more likely winner, any victory will be by the narrowest of margins with three of Famalicao’s six home wins this season coming via 1-0 scorelines. Ivan Jaime leads the team with four goals while Ivo Rodrigues has five assists. Santiago Colombatto has five goal contributions for the squad.

Jhonder Cadiz, Alex Dobre, and Zaydou Youssouf are suspended this game. Due to injuries, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Theo Fonseca, and Rui Fonte will miss the game.

Why Casa Pia Can Beat Famalicao

Meanwhile, the Home is in 7th place with 35 points. They have 10 wins, five draws, and eight defeats in 23 games. In addition, the club enters the match after a victory over Ferreira in a 2-1 scoreline. First-placed Benfica has a 30-point advantage over them.

Casa Pia is having an excellent season so far. After achieving promotion in the last season, they are now very close to securing a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifications. That certainly was not the goal for this season, but if the opportunity emerges, they will take this chance as this is another silverware for the club. Only five points separate them from fifth-placed Vitoria.

In recent games, it looks like Casa Pia is losing momentum. In nine games in all competitions, they managed to win only against Pacos de Ferreira and Santa Clara, the last two teams in League Portugal’s table. Casa Pia snapped a five-game winless streak across all contests with a nervy victory over bottom-of-the-table Pacos Ferreira but their unlikely push for Europe could suffer another setback at Famalicao. Coach Filipe Martins felt relieved and said after the game that the team looked like they were in free fall before the Pacos Ferreira game, but they put a stop to it. Fernando Varela was on the scoresheet for the Casapianos, while Maracas’ own goal provided an extra one for the Geese.

Goals have been a major issue for Filipe Martins’s men with only four sides scoring fewer goals than the Geese’s total of 20 in the Primera Liga at the start of the weekend. Clayton is the team leader with four goals while Leonardo Lelo has three assists. Saviour Godwin and Rafael Martins have four goal contributions for the squad.

Benedito Mukendi served his suspension in the last match and is available for the Famalicao game. Kiki, Leo Natel, and Rafael Martins are injured and will not play in this game. As a team, Casa Pia makes 10.4 total shots, 6.9 successful dribbles, and 4.8 corner kicks per game.

Final Famalicao-Casa Pia Prediction & Pick

Both teams are a bit dysfunctional coming into this game. However, Casa Pia will attempt to get this victory to secure the league double over Famalicao.

Final Famalicao-Casa Pia Prediction & Pick: Casa Pia (+270), Under 2.5 goals (-192)