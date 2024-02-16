Looking forward to the inevitable Snoop Dogg versus Post Malone matchup.

Post Malone is revealed to be WWE 2K24's executive music producer, allowing him to curate the upcoming wrestling video game's soundtrack. On top of that, it was revealed that the music megastar will make his video game debut as part of the WWE 2K24 roster.

Post Malone will not be immediately playable as a character at launch, however, as it is also revealed that he will be included in one of the post-launch DLC packs. It's not yet revealed which DLC pack he'll be in, as WWE 2K games usually launch with five DLC packs post-launch.

The WWE 2K24 soundtrack that Post Malone produced contains twelve songs, including two songs from him. I'm personally disappointed that it doesn't include Sunflower, but the soundtrack itself does give off some solid vibes when you listen to it. The twelve songs are:

Post Malone – Chemical;

Post Malone – Laugh It Off;

100 gecs – Hand Crushed By A Mallet;

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See;

Colter Wall – Motorcycle;

Grimes – Genesis;

Militarie Gun – Do It Faster;

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Big Rig;

Speed – Not That Nice;

Turnstile – Mystery;

Tyler Childers – House Fire;

Yeat – Bëttr 0ff.

I also searched on Spotify if there's already a playlist that you can listen to for this, and it seems like there isn't one yet, so I went ahead and made one. You can listen to the WWE 2K24 official soundtrack on Spotify through this playlist we made.

WWE 2K24 is set to have a release date of March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024. The game was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Games.