Prairie View A&M staged a remarkable comeback to secure a thrilling 27-21 victory over Southern University, their SWAC West rival, on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers took an early lead in the first quarter with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Shemar Savage from Trezon Conley, but Southern responded with a Kendic Rhymes 7-yard touchdown run. The score was tied 7-7

Undeterred, Prairie View A&M responded with a field goal to regain a 10-7 advantage. Southern then took the lead, only for the Panthers to score another touchdown before halftime, reclaiming their position at the front.

The game remained tight, with Southern briefly seizing the lead again, but Prairie View A&M struck back with a touchdown run to regain control. In the final quarter, the Panthers converted a 33-yard field goal to extend their lead and, ultimately seal the win at 27-21.

Ahmad Antoine was instrumental in Prairie View A&M's rushing attack, accumulating an impressive 72 yards throughout the game. Trazon Connley also contributed with 54 rushing yards. Shemar Savage made two catches for 71 yards, including one touchdown reception. Defensively, Derrick Ray stood out with three tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss (TFL), and one sack, while Myles McHaney added 1.0 TFL and one sack. The team as a whole delivered a stellar performance, securing the victory.

With this win, Prairie View A&M improved to 5-5 for the season and 5-2 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. The Jaguars, on the other hand, fell to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play. The Panthers' impressive comeback victory solidifies their position in the conference standings and sets the stage for future success.

Prairie View will face off against Alabama State in their final game of the season on next Saturday at 3 PM EST. Meanwhile, Southern will take a bye week before heading to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic against Grambling.