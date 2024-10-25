ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators were supposed to be one of the top teams in the NHL this season after spending during the free agency period. However, they began the season by losing five consecutive games. It's a different story for the Chicago Blackhawks, who were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the league again, and they've confirmed those predictions. There are no easy games in the NHL, but it could be panic time for the Predators if they don't win in this matchup. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

Here are the Predators-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Blackhawks Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -180

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Predators vs. Blackhawks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators finally won their first game of the season on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins. It was a much-hyped offseason for Nashville as they added Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchesseault, and Brady Skjei, but the trio hadn't done enough to win them games. The fear for all those players, especially Stamkos and Marchesseault, was they wouldn't be as effective away from their comfort zones in Tampa Bay and Vegas. Those fears were valid for the first five games.

The Predators needed a better performance from Juuse Saros, and they got it against the Bruins with a 33-save shutout. Saros had allowed 12 goals in three starts before that outing. Nashville kept riding with Saros as they were desperate for a victory, but it's unclear whether they'll finally give Scott Wedgewood his first start on Friday. The Predators had two days rest, so the chances are unlikely. However, Nashville plays again on Saturday, so Wedgewood will play one of those two.

The Predators have been a middling team for the past few years. They haven't been one of the best teams in the league, and there aren't many teams they've dominated. However, the Blackhawks are an exception to that rule. The Blackhawks have losing records against many teams over the past few seasons, but the Predators have won nine of the past ten meetings. The Blackhawks have scored two or fewer goals in eight of those ten games. Saros enjoys playing the Blackhawks, which is why he likely gets the start here.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blackhawks may be heading to another spot in the draft lottery this season. They've won just two of seven games to start the season, with one victory against the San Jose Sharks, who may be their biggest competition for the first-overall pick. Chicago's biggest problem has been their inability to keep the puck out of their net, which may not be as big of an issue against the Predators. Nashville has just 2.33 goals per game, which is the reason for their poor start to the season. The question is if this will continue against the Blackhawks or if it is the kickstart they need to get the offense rolling.

Final Predators-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Predators need to break out of their funk, and we'll have to lean toward their offense, figuring it out against an abysmal Chicago defense. The Blackhawks are built to look good on offense but allow enough goals to get a top draft pick, and that's how their season has looked so far. Take the Predators to continue their dominance over the Blackhawks and for Saros to steal the show against Chicago again.

Final Predators-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Predators -1.5 (+140)