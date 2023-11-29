The winners of Kylie Kelce's throwback jacket auction for the Eagles Autism Foundation were revealed to be Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson.

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce is helping his team have tremendous success on the field. However, his wife, Kylie Kelce is making headlines off the field with her throwback Eagles jacket auction. Kelce put the jacket up for bidding to donate the funds to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Now, Rob McElhenney and his wife Kaitlin Olson have been identified as the top bidders for the jacket.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson take their showmanship to another level for the Eagles

Jason and Travis Kelce announced the winner of Kylie Kelce's jacket auction on an episode of their podcast. The brothers had McElhenney and Olson on the show, where the actor and actress couple discussed their bid war. Olson made fun of McElhenny for not realizing his wife was the top bidder.

“We live in the same house. This is a foundation that's important to both of us. The jacket looks great on [Kylie Kelce], it's clearly for women. I want it. [McElhenny] mentions nothing about it. I'm like ‘What are you doing?'…moron,” Olson said on the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

McElhenney was the original top bidder for the jacket at $10,000, but the price kept rising from a mysterious contender. The amount went all the way up to $62,000 until Olson revealed herself as the unknown bidder. The couple decided to cash in on $100,000.

The two stars will receive Kylie Kelce's throwback jacket, a replica of Princess Diana's famous Eagles letterman jacket. The proceeds will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation, a cause that McElhenney and Olson both care deeply about.

Soon enough, Olson will represent her team in style while being proud of the impact she and her husband will make on Philadelphia's charity organization.