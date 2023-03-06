Round 26 of the Premier League will be concluded with the West London Derby between Brentford (8-11-4) and Fulham (11-6-8) in London, England. Check out our Brentford-Fulham prediction and pick as we continue our Premier League odds series.

Brentford has enjoyed much success this year. Since the turn of the calendar, their only sole loss was against West Ham United in the FA Cup. Brentford enters this game with brimming confidence hoping to preserve their five-game unbeaten streak. Fulham is also productive this 2023. After losses to Tottenham and Newcastle, the Cottagers also bring a seven-game undefeated run and they hope to secure the league double against the hosts this season.

Here are the Brentford-Fulham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brentford-Fulham Odds

Brentford FC: +100

Fulham FC: +270

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Brentford vs. Fulham

TV: SiriusXM FC, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Brentford Can Beat Fulham

Thomas Frank’s squad has been marking their name in the Prem. The Bees are currently in ninth place in England’s top flight, scoring 37 goals and conceding 30. Sixth-placers Newcastle United only have a six-point gap from them, so a possible spot for European contention is still possible.

In the 23 matches that Brentford has played, they have found eight wins and 11 draws. Brentford’s last defeat in this tournament was in a 4-0 outing in Villa Park last October. Since then, the Bees have been undefeated in 11 straight games. Brentford’s last two outings were both 1-1 draws to Arsenal and Crystal Palace. Their undefeated streak almost ended in a loss against the Eagles, but Vitaly Janelt managed to squeak a goal in extra time to share the spoils with Crystal Palace.

Ivan Toney leads the team with 14 goals while Mathias Jensen is the top assist-maker with four. Bryan Mbeumo has eight goal contributions for Brentford. As a team, the Bees make 10.3 total shots, 4.3 corners, and 1.6 goals per game despite a 43.4% ball possession rate. Brentford also boasts the sixth-best home record, picking six wins, drawing five, and losing just once in 12 games in the Brentford Community Stadium.

If the Bees were to win this game, they must make brilliant efforts on the defensive end. So far, they have conceded 30 goals but they should strive to lower that statistic. Brentford should look to match or exceed their defending metrics such as 14.9 tackles, 9.2 interceptions, 21.2 clearances, and 4.3 saves per game. They should also lessen their 145.5 possessions lost per game.

Brentford will be entering this game with Pontus Jansson, Frank Onyeka, and Thomas Strakosha having doubtful statuses. Toney, Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa will start for the Bees with Joshua Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, and Mathias Jensen taking midfield roles.

Why Fulham Can Beat Brentford

Marco Silva’s men continue their meteoric rise since their promotion to the Prem. The 2022 EFL Championship winners have secured the seventh spot in the league, thanks to 11 wins and six deadlocks in 25 games. The Cottagers have scored 36 goals while conceding 31.

Fulham had a good start this year, spoiled only by defeats to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham still carries an active streak of seven straight unbeaten games in all competitions. They defeated Leeds United in the FA Cup to proceed to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup where they will be facing Manchester United. Their last game in the Prem ended with a 1-1 draw to Wolverhampton. Manor Solomon’s goal equalized Pablo Sarabia’s first-half effort to share the spoils in Craven Cottage.

Fulham owns the seventh-best away record in the Prem, garnering 17 points from 12 matches. Fulham is no slouch in this campaign. Aleksandr Mitrovic leads the Cottagers with 11 goals while Andreas Pereira has delivered six assists. Bobby Decordova-Reid has five goal contributions to the club. They hope to carry their great season metrics of 11.5 total shots, 4.6 corners, and 1.4 goals per game.

Fulham’s injury report lists Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney, Layvin Kurzawa, and Joao Palhinha as the absentees in this game. With a strong showing made by their opponents, the Portuguese manager is expected to put a stronger starting XI on the pitch. Mitrovic will take the role of central striker, while Pereira, Decordova-Reid, and William will provide additional support up front. Harrison Reed and Sasa Lukic will see starting midfield roles.

Final Brentford-Fulham Prediction & Pick

Both teams boast of having two of the top seven scorers in this campaign. In a game such as the West London Derby, expect both teams to deliver a spectacular show on the pitch. Fulham took advantage of the first leg way back in August, but the Bees will be buzzing through their first win this March.

Final Brentford-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Brentford (+100), Over 2.5 goals (+100)