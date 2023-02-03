The Premier League is back in February, with the first fixture featuring the West London derby between Chelsea (8-5-7) and Fulham (9-4-8) at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Chelsea-Fulham prediction and pick.

Chelsea’s performance this season has been inconsistent. Compared to the previous year’s performance where they were vying with Manchester City and Liverpool for the title race, the Blues are now in the 10th spot of the Prem.

Fulham has been making strides in the Prem since relegation. After going first in the Championship last year, they are now in the seventh spot, trying to fight for Europa Conference league contention.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Fulham

Chelsea’s run in the Premier League this season has been awry. While they have been making top-six finishes in the past years, they have dropped to 10th place this year, edged out by up-and-comers Newcastle United, Brighton, Brentford, and West London rivals Fulham.

The Blues have made some big-money signings beginning their 2022-2023 season, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly making regular roles as starters. Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, and Carney Chukwuemeka were also the new young signings of the club. Denis Zakaria and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were late signings for the Blues. However, some inconsistency in class and form and unripe adjustments in playstyles from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter headlined the club’s run this year. They have just picked up 29 points from eight wins and five draws in 20 games and just have a mere +1 goal differential.

Chelsea’s January run is no good either. They clinched a draw with Nottingham Forest, lost against Fulham and twice to Manchester City, grabbed a win at home versus Crystal Palace, and had a goalless draw with Liverpool. Todd Boehly hopes that new signings Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, and World Cup wonder boy Enzo Fernandez would make Chelsea’s February run fruitful, despite the departure of vice-captain Jorginho to join rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea is still trying to overcome its long list of injured players. Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic will not be available in the front for their injuries, while Joao Felix is still serving his suspension. N’Golo Kante and Denis Zakaria are out in the midfield while Wesley Fofana and Edouard Mendy’s defensive services are not available. Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are hinted to come back and may see limited time in action. The Blues might slot Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic in the midfield, and Mykhaylo Mudryk will be joined by Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz in the front.

Why Fulham Can Beat Chelsea

The Cottagers’ January fixtures had a good initial run, but their last three performances did not find success. Fulham notched three wins to start the year with victories against Leicester City, Hull City, and Chelsea but was followed by goalless defeats versus Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. A 1-1 draw with Sunderland in the FA Cup means that they will have to play another match at the Stadium of Light.

Unlike their London-based archenemies who splurged heavily in loans and signings, Fulham had just two new names from the January transfer window – Cedric Soares, on loan from Arsenal, and Sasa Lukic from Torino.

Aside from Neesken Kebano’s long-term absence, Marco Silva’s squad has no missing players, which means the new signings may see time on the pitch. While Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Issa Diop prove to be strong forces in the defense, defender Kenny Tete is in danger in this game. The Blues’ new signings, especially Mudryk, have a lot of youth, speed, and creativity in them, which might get Tete booked for a yellow card this game.

Aleksandar Mitrovic hopes to regain his scoring form. Fulham would have ended with a 1-1 draw with Newcastle last month, but his penalty attempt was disallowed for touching the ball twice. The resurgence of Willian and the rise of Andreas Pereira and Bobby Decordova-Reid makes Fulham’s helm more dangerous. As the visiting team, Fulham looks to frustrate the home squad by improving its offensive statistics of 11.8 total shots, 5.0 corners, and 47% ball possession.

Final Chelsea-Fulham Prediction & Pick

This is still the same old West London derby despite a new month and new signings for both clubs. Fulham is fearless and will put up a tight and tense match, but refined energy and a hopeful rise in football form will be delivered by Graham Potter’s squad. Expect Stamford Bridge to bleed blue in this match.

Final Chelsea-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Chelsea (-145), Over 2.5 goals (-116)