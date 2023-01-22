The slate of the next Premier League games continues as Leeds United (4-5-9) hosts Brentford at Elland Road. Check out our Leeds-Brentford prediction and pick as we continue our Premier League odds series.

The last five games for Leeds United in the top flight have been disappointments. The Whites have picked up draws against West Ham United and Newcastle United while getting agonizing defeats from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Aston Villa. Coach Jesse Marsch should be making some changes in order to propel Leeds away from a relegation scare.

On the other hand, Brentford has enjoyed much success. Since December, their only sole loss was against West Ham United in the FA Cup. Brentford enters this game with brimming confidence as they have recently picked up a 2-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth.

Here are the Leeds-Brentfordsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leeds-Brentford Odds

Leeds: +135

Brentford: +190

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -130

Under 2.5 Goals: +108

How to Watch Leeds vs. Brentford

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why Leeds Can Beat Brentford

Jesse Marsch’s squad should be making and expecting some brilliant efforts from his depleted team. As per the latest injury reports, Stuard Dallas and Crysencio Summerville remain out while Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch, and Maximilian Wober will be out for this fixture.

Despite the unavailability of these key players, Leeds should be looking forward to this match with some profound momentum. In their latest fixture in FA Cup, they won over Cardiff City, 5-2, thanks to Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford, and Wilfried Gnonto. Along with some good performances of Jack Harrison and Sam Greenwood offensively, the Whites should bank on these forwards to make some successful attacks.

Leeds also saw significant improvements in the midfield in their roster. The have Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Jack Harrison, all who are creative in making key passes and big chances as well as straddling back to make defensive stops. In addition, they have also some capable bodies tightening up the events which include Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling, and Liam Cooper. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier also has three clean sheets this season, which surpasses half of his clean sheets done last season.

Why Brentford Can Beat Leeds

Thomas Frank’s squad has been enjoying a highly successful season thanks to the upgrade on the offenses made by forwards Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa. The likes of Mathias Jensen, Joshua Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, and Frank Onyeka have been making strides in the midfield, as each of them has contributed at least one assist, led by Jense with four.

In the 19 matches that Brentford has played, they have smashed in 32 goals which is a 16% goal conversion every game despite possessing the ball just 43.2% in their games. Brentford has enjoyed a steady rise to the Premier League chart, where now they sit in ninth place, following Brighton and West London rivals Fulham with just two points away and seated behind Liverpool on a 9-4 goal differential.

If the Bees were to win this game, they must make brilliant efforts on the defensive end. So far, they have conceded 28 goals but they should strive to lower that statistic. Goalkeeper David Raya should be making the most of the efforts between the goalposts and considering that he has provided six clean sheets for his team, this shows that they can get sharp and tighten up the back end. Moreover, Ben Mee, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, and Kristoffer Ajer have also been making their names for the Red and White Stripes.

Brentford will be entering this game without Jansson and Frank Onyeka, while Henry, Shandon Baptiste, and Aaron Hickey are doubtful to play this game.

Final Leeds-Brentford Prediction & Pick

Between the Bees and the Peacocks, the former has been the much more consistent and more formidable squad entering this matchup. Toney and Mbeumo are too quick to make some interceptions and optimize errors to make chances and goals. Momentum and form favor the Red and White Stripes, so it’s best to back the visitors in this game at Elland Road. You might also avoid betting on the over/under goals, as there might be a chance that this game ends on either a high-scoring match or low-scoring fixture with defensive display on point.

Final Leeds-Brentford Prediction & Pick: Brentford (+190)