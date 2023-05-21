Man City and Chelsea meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Man City-Chelsea prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Manchester City (27-4-4) are now crowned as champions of England after Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in their penultimate game. City will be playing its last game in the Etihad this season, so they will be intent on preserving their good home record and their 23-straight unbeaten run.

Chelsea (11-10-14), who are last year’s third-placers after Liverpool, will be trying to scrap some points and try to end up in the top half of the league. The Blues are in a two-game unbeaten run, earning a 1-3 away victory against Bournemouth and a 2-2 draw recently against Nottingham Forest.

Here are the Man City-Chelsea soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man City-Chelsea Odds

Manchester City FC: -350

Chelsea FC: +800

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -194

Under 2.5 Goals: +156

How to Watch Man City vs. Chelsea

TV: USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Sling Blue, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

Time: 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Man City Can Beat Chelsea

Manchester City remains the champions of England for three straight years, the second time that a team has secured three straight Premierships since Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. Aside from the three-peat, the Sky Blues have a chance of getting the treble if they win the FA Cup finals against Manchester United and the Champions League against Inter Milan.

After drawing away to Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, Pep Guardiola’s side secured a dominant win against Los Blancos in the Etihad. Man City made light work of the Vikings, capitalizing on their 59% ball possession, 16 total shots, and seven corner kicks. Bernardo Silva bagged a brace in the first half, while Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez scored two more in the second 45. Los Blancos only managed to male seven total shots and three corner kicks all game long.

Aside from their European success, City is also dominant in their last 15 Premier League games. City’s last loss was in early February against Tottenham and their last draw was a 1-1 result against Nottingham Forest. The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last 11 games, which included an 0-3 win against Everton recently, where Ilkay Gundogan got two goals and Erling Haaland added another one.

Knowing that this will be the last home game in the Prem, Pep Guardiola will be giving the City fans a delightful home victory. Guardiola will be without the services of Nathan Ake for this fixture. Man City hopes to preserve its 16-1-1 home record, whose home loss was a 1-2 result against Brentford and the home draw was a 1-1 result with Everton.

Manchester City is expected to start with the 3-4-2-1 formation, where Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes will be in goal. Erling Haaland is looking to add to his 36-goal tally. Julian Alvarez might get the nod ahead of Kevin De Bruyne in this match. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez will also get some starting roles, while Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will be partnering in the midfield.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Man City

The Blues were third-placed finishers last season, trailing Manchester City and Liverpool, but this has been a season to forget. Chelsea is completely out in the race to the top seven, as seventh-placed Aston Villa has a 15-point advantage over them. Chelsea only has three fixtures left to play, which includes this one, as well as future bouts with Manchester United and Newcastle United.

While Chelsea managed to get a four-game undefeated run and a three-game winning streak this year, Chelsea has been on the headlines for getting a nine-game winless run. The Blues were lucky to snap their unfortunate run after getting a 3-1 win against Bournemouth and a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. In their game against the Tricky Trees, Raheem Sterling bagged a brace to put the Blues ahead 2-1, but Taiwo Awoniyi managed to squeak a second goal four minutes after Sterling’s second. The Blues had full control of the game, tallying 76% ball possession and 14 total shots. Thiago Silva, Joao Felix, and Conor Gallagher were unlucky as they got yellow cards during that match.

In terms of omissions and available players, Chelsea should have everyone but Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Armando Broja, and Marc Cucurella ready to play. Marcus Bettinelli, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Mateo Kovacic are doubtful in this match.

Coach Frank Lampard has a system in place with three players at the back and he will likely set up the same in this game as well. Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, and Trevoh Chalobah are likely to start as defenders. Despite their struggles, Chelsea is still boasting a lot of talent. Felix, Sterling, and Noni Madueke should get the nod as starting forwards here, while Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Lewis Hall shall be slotted in the midfield.

Chelsea has a great chance of winning this game if they keep their stats of 12.4 total shots, 5.5 corner kicks, and 59.6% ball possession. Chelsea is also making 17.1 clearances, 19.5 tackles, and 9.2 interceptions per game. Chelsea hopes to improve their 5-4-8 travel record, where they have only scored 17 goals.

Final Man City-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

It’s hard to see Manchester City’s run come to an end in the hands of the struggling Chelsea squad. Lots of goals will be seen here in the Etihad, but Man City should win this one.

Final Man City-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-350), Over 2.5 goals (-194)