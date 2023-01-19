After a four-month reschedule after a September matchup postponement, the Premier League will have a sole fixture on Thursday evening, which features the marquee matchup between Manchester City (12-3-3) and Tottenham Hotspurs (10-3-6) at the Etihad Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Man City-Tottenham Hotspurs prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Across all competitions, Manchester City has split all four games in 2023, winning against Chelsea in the Prem and FA Cup, followed by two straight defeats -against Southampton in the EFL Cup and a 2-1 loss against bitter rivals Manchester United in the Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola’s squad looks for a renewed winning streak as they trail Arsenal for the Premier League championship.

Tottenham Hotspurs looks to regain composure to continue rising in the Premier League charts. The Liliwhites’ last five games across all competitions saw wins against Crystal Palace and Portsmouth, a draw with Brentford, and defeats against Aston Villa and North London rivals Arsenal. Antonio Conte’s roster looks to replicate last year’s results, as the Spurs gave City two of its defeats to secure a league double.

Here are the Manchester City-Tottenhamsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man City-Tottenham Odds

Manchester City: -290

Tottenham: +700

Draw: +440

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +154

How to Watch Man City vs. Tottenham

TV: DAZN, Peacock

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Man City Can Beat Tottenham

After two straight defeats, Pep Guardiola’s squad is primed to get back on their winning ways. Prior to the two defeats of City, they had four wins and a draw, including a 4-0 outing against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The recent resurgence of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish further strengthens the attack for City, who already have young attacking forwards Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland. Haaland has been held scoreless in the last four games played in 2023, but he is destined to make a scoring comeback. In 17 games played in the Prem, Haaland has netted 21 goals and made three assists, and made the Team of the Week six times. City’s attack centers on the Norwegian, which has delivered dividends for the Blues as they have made 46 goals, 36 coming from assists through 18 games in the Premier League. City also holds the offense in most games, handling the ball 66.5% of the time while making 89.4% of their passes accurately and making accurate long balls 66.5% of the time. Most of these passing duties revolve around midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Ilkay Gundogan.

On the defensive end, Manchester City manages to hold up on its own. The team expects Ederson to man between the goalposts, who has managed to keep seven clean sheets this season, which is fourth-best in the league. In fact, City has regained a healthy roster in the backline, which means Guardiola can fiddle among Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, John Stone, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji to maintain a solid defense.

Why Tottenham Can Beat Man City

The Spurs are also from their derby defeat at home, conceding two goals to league leaders Arsenal.

On offense, the Spurs also look to match City’s attacking prowess. Tottenham has scored 37 goals across 19 games so far, where Harry Kane is the main proponent of these attacks, contributing 15 goals so far. Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Heun-Min Son also complement the attack, with four goals each for them. Like City, Tottenham are no slouch in offense also – they make 14.4 total shots per game, have committed 18 counter-attacks thus far, and possess the ball 51.6% of the time.

The Lilywhites’ defense also stands out. Hugo Lloris, who is the starting goalkeeper, has kept five clean sheets in the season. They also have a solid backline, consisting primarily of Christian Romero, Eric Dier, and Ben Davies. They make 15.9 tackles, 9.4 interceptions, and 16.9 clearances per game. However, as gritty as their defense is, Tottenham is also committing 10.4 fouls per game. Yves Bissouma and Bentancur have now five yellow cards to their name while Ryan Sessegnon and Kane each have four.

Final Manchester City-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Fresh from derby defeats, the Blues and the Spurs face off in another exciting battle that could have major consequences in the title race and the battle for a spot in the Champions League.

Both of these clubs are caught up in a dysfunctional fashion, the title holders might badly need their winning streak to start immediately in their home soil. Back the Blues here in what looks like a 3-0 victory.

Final Man City-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-290), Over 2.5 goals (-190)