Fans and viewers will be treated to another Sunday special as Manchester City (13-3-3) host the visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-5-10) at the Etihad Stadium in Round 21 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out our picks and prediction for the Man City-Wolves game as we continue our Premier League odds series.

Last year’s champions suffered an early 2-0 advantage from Tottenham Hotspurs, but the Blues managed to turn up the shift stick and made four goals in the second half, thanks to brilliant effort from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, and Riyad Mahrez. City looks to snatch three more points in order to inch closer to Arsenal in the Premier League title chase.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton faces fear of being relegated, as they currently sit at 17th place in the league table, barely ahead of the bottom-three Bournemouth, Everton, and Southampton. Three points for the Wanderers will put them at 14th place, just ahead of Leicester, West Ham, and Leeds.

Here are the Manchester City-Wolvessoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man City-Wolves Odds

Manchester City: -450

Wolves: +1000

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -194

Under 2.5 Goals: +156

How to Watch Man City vs. Wolves

TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Stream: NBC Sports, Sling, fuboTV

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Man City Can Beat Wolves

If we are going to side with history, Manchester City is favored to win this matchup. The Wolves secured the league double against Manchester City in the 2019-2020 season, but since then, the Blues have won their last five in a row against them, netting in 16 goals and conceding just three. Last year’s matchups saw City winning 5-1 and 3-0.

City’s attacking prowess just got a notch higher, as the resurgence of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish has been evident in the past games. Pep Guardiola’s attack has been bolstered, and with Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Cole Palmer still available, City is still primed to lead the league on offensive matrices. City has a massive 66.1% ball possession across 19 matches, which resulted to 50 goals and 30 assists.

In addition, City’s midfielders continue to show off their dabbling brilliance. Kevin De Bruyne, who was recently included in FIFA 2022’s Team of the Year, continues to make the magic in City’s midfield. He plays alongside Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, and Kalvin Phillips, who all are mesmerizing in making key passes and big chances.

City’s defense is no slouch either. Ederson is the man tasked between the goal posts and has posted seven clean sheets for City. The back-four lineup of City features players that can make accurate long and short passes and hustle on defense to make tackles, duels, and clearances. Pep Guardiola is confident in fielding any four players from Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, and Rico Lewis.

Why Wolves Can Beat Man City

Since the turn of the year, Wolves only managed to secure one win, which came against West Ham United while tallying draws against Aston Villa and Liverpool in the FA Cup. The recent injury report also shows that Wolves will be missing the services of Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, and Boubacar Traore.

Julen Lopotegui’s squad will be consisted mainly of Daniel Podence. Matheus Cunha, and Hee-Chan Hwang in the attack, alongside Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, and Matheus Nunes in the midfield. Jose Sa will be slated as goalkeeper, with Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno, and Nelson Semedo tasked as defenders. The Wolves can also put in Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diego Costa, and Pablo Sarabia as super substitutes in case they are in need of attacking.

Although it would take miraculous runs from the Wolves to take the ball away from City, they enter into this game hungry for a win. A win against the Manchester home crowd will bring cacophonic joy for the Wanderers. Wolves have smashed in 12 goals, and they better keep on pressing and hunt for fouls, as they have a 100% success rate in converting their penalty chances. The Wolves are also fairly decent in winning duels, where they win 49.1% of the time this season.

Final Man City-Wolves Prediction & Pick

Wolverhampton may be carrying some grudges as they seek to find a winning streak of their own, yet Manchester City remains steadfast and brilliant in front of fans seated in the Etihad. Expect City to continue its undefeated streak for 2023 with numerous goals from any of Haaland, Mahrez, or Foden. Back the home team in what seems likely as a high-scoring match.

Final Man City-Wolves Prediction & Pick: Man City (-450) , Over 2.5 Goals (-194)