Leicester and Liverpool meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Leicester-Liverpool game prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Liverpool (18-8-9) entered Matchweek 36 just four points behind third- and fourth-placed Newcastle and Manchester United. The Reds aim to preserve their Champions League hopes by picking up a win here in Anfield. Liverpool is on a six-game victory march and is unbeaten in the past eight, picking up a 1-0 win recently over Brentford.

Leicester (8-6-21) is in the relegation zone but sits just two behind 17th-place Everton and three behind Number 16 Nottingham Forest with three games to play. The Foxes are winless in the last three games, with a most recent 5-3 defeat versus Fulham.

Here are the Leicester-Liverpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leicester-Liverpool Odds

Leicester City FC: +450

Liverpool FC: -185

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -225

Under 2.5 Goals: +178

How to Watch Leicester vs. Liverpool

TV: USA Network, SiriusXM FC

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Leicester Can Beat Liverpool

The 2016 Premier League Champions risk going to the Championship. Over 35 rounds, the Foxes scored 30 points, and this is the penultimate line in the standings. Southampton is the first team guaranteed to be relegated this season.

The situation of Dean Smith’s wards is not critical, because the gap from the saving 17th place is only two points, but so far the club is having a hard time gaining points. During the last round, the club played unsuccessfully with Fulham and lost 1-5 in 70 minutes. However, the Foxes managed to win back two more goals.

The Foxes haven’t fared well against Liverpool, but they have won the past two matchups at King Power Stadium. They play a more defensive game at home, with just 23 of their 64 goals conceded coming on their own turf. Leicester hopes that they can add one more win to their 4-4-9 home record, where they also scored 21 goals.

The Foxes could cause problems for a Liverpool defense that has been leaky at times, especially away from Anfield. Despite a 10-game losing stretch from February to May, Leicester is still capable of showing up in crucial moments. Leicester have scored in nine of their past 10 matches as Harvey Barnes has 12 goals, and James Maddison has 10 to go with nine assists. Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, and Youri Tielemans have combined for 12. Jamie Vardy, who had double-digit goals in the previous seven seasons, could be finding his form as he has three goals, but two have come in the past three matches.

Leicester needs to get the most points they can squeeze to survive this season. However, they must survive this game with some key players that are absent. Kelechi Iheanacho, James Justin, and Jannik Vestergaard are out, while Ryan Bertrand is doubtful to appear. Vardy, Barnes, and Maddison should spearhead the attack for Leicester, and they should add more to their 49 goals in this campaign.

Why Liverpool Can Beat Leicester

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s team is fighting for a place in the league zone. After 35 rounds, the Reds have 62 points in the asset, and this is the fifth position in the Premiership. The gap from the top four is just four points, but it will be extremely difficult to complete this task since Brighton, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are also vying for European tournament spots.

The Reds have found their game at a very crucial time. The Reds are unbeaten in their past eight matches, with six straight victories, and have scored 19 goals during the eight-game run. Moreover, in the last two rounds, the club switched to a pragmatic game and achieved victories with the same score 1:0 – with Fulham and Brentford.

Liverpool has scored 67 goals, the third-most in the Premier League, and five players have scored at least five. Mohamed Salah has 19 goals for the Reds, fourth-most in the league, and Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have combined for 11 despite playing fewer than 20 games apiece. Liverpool also are better defensively, conceding 42 goals, compared to 64 for Leicester City.

The Reds bombard opponents with shots, ranking second in the league with 545. Aside from Salah, Gakpo, and Jota, Liverpool still has a lot of offensive options, such as Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez. Midfielders such as Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also provide some attacking prowess. In addition, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are also influential in providing crosses and assists. Liverpool hopes that its 5-4-8 record on away games improves, where they have scored 22 goals and conceded 26.

As for the Liverbirds, Klopp will also deal with some injury concerns. Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Calvin Ramsay remain out. Firmino and Naby Keita are doubtful to make an appearance in this game. Curtis Jones and Fabinho shall join veteran Jordan Henderson in the midfield, while Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Alisson Becker remain in their positions as center-backs and goalkeeper.

Final Leicester-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

With the Foxes fighting for their lives, it will be hard to see them simply give up in the King Power Stadium. Lots of goals will be expected but the Foxes will match with the Reds equally.

Final Leicester-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Draw (+360), Over 2.5 goals (-225)