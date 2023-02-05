The penultimate match for Round 22 of the Premier League will feature Nottingham Forest (5-6-9) hosting Leeds (4-6-9) at City Ground. Check out our Premier League odds series, starring our Nottingham Forest-Leeds prediction and pick.

Nottingham’s chance at the EFL Cup silverware was stopped by the surging Red Devils from Manchester United. Forest’s last four games in the Prem ended with victories over Leicester City and Southampton and deadlocks with Bournemouth and Chelsea. The Tricky Trees hope to start February with a win.

Leeds has a wonderful run this January, losing once only to Aston Villa courtesy of Patrick Bamford’s 83rd-minute goal. The last three games for the Whites across all competitions featured wins over Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup and a scoreless draw with Brentford in the Prem. Like Nottingham, the visitors also look to grab a point or three in this fixture.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Leedssoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Nottingham Forest-Leeds Odds

Nottingham Forest: +160

Leeds: +170

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds

TV: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports, Peacock Premium

Time: 9am ET / 6 AM PT

Why Nottingham Forest Can Beat Leeds

It has been an up-and-down season for the Tricky Trees this season. Since their promotion to the Premier League last May, Nottingham Forest has spent some time in the bottom three but has gradually found their spot in the middle of the table. Across 20 games, they notched five wins and six draws on the way to 21 points. They are 14th in the league yet just three points separate from Leeds and Everton.

For the season, Nottingham has also made 29 signings. In the January transfer window, they signed Gustavo Scarpa, Danilo, Chris Wood, Jonjo Shelvey, Felipe, Keylor Navas, and Andre Ayew. Alex Mighten, Josh Bowler, and Brandon Aguilera are also back on the team after their loan spells.

Despite these signings, Steve Cooper and co hope that these will translate into good results on the pitch. For this season, they have just found the back of the net 16 times while conceding 35. Their total shots per game come at 10.7 while they only make 3.3 corners. Their ball possession rate is only at 40. Nottingham Forest is still ripe with potential. In the EFL Cup, they have made their way to the semi-finals, grabbing wins over Grimsby Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers, and Wolverhampton Wanderers before surrendering five goals versus Manchester United in two matches.

This match will also pose challenges to the Garibaldi. Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Morgan Gibbs-White are out for this game, while Taiwo Awoniyi, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate, and Omar Richards are doubts.

Young forward Brennan Johnson is slotted to take the attack, accompanied by new signings Scarpa and Chris Wood. Cooper hopes that the Reds would get their first win in February and gradually rise to the top of the Prem.

Why Leeds Can Beat Nottingham Forest

Leeds United currently is at the 17th spot of the Prem, knotting only four wins and six draws across 19 matches which total to 18 points. They are tied with Everton in points but ahead of them in goals scored, which just makes Leeds one spot above the relegation zone. Bournemouth and Southampton occupy the bottom of the table.

Jesse Marsch hopes that Leeds will find the groove they have been seeking all season long. Roster changes made in January featured signings of Maximilian Wober, Georginio Rutter, and Weston McKennie. However, departures from the Peacocks include the likes of Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich, and Diego Llorente.

The Whites’ run in the Carabao Cup was also short-lived. They have pulled a 3-1 victory over Barnsley but squandered in the last minutes of the match with Wolverhampton which saw Boubacar Traore smash the net in the 85th minute.

Leeds has also a lot of players in the treatment table. Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined while Tyler Adams, Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw, and Pascal Struijk are doubtful to make their appearance. Crysencio Summerville is also set to return while Robin Koch is suspended after acquiring five yellow cards.

Patrick Bamford, Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison, and Brenden Aaronson are set to lead the attack. Illan Meslier will likely get his goalkeeping duties. If Struijk makes an appearance, Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, and Luke Ayling are set to accompany him in the backline.

Final Nottingham Forest-Leeds Prediction & Pick

The last time Leeds picked up three points was way back in November, while Nottingham found theirs recently over Leicester. This fixture has the makings of a brilliant game. A win for either team will give them some buffer over relegation. This one is too hard to tell, but it is safe to assume that this will be a draw or a low-scoring game.

Final Nottingham Forest-Leeds Prediction & Pick: Draw (+230), Under 2.5 Goals (-116)