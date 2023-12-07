Reviews for Merry Little Batman are coming in, and it seems like this action-packed Prime Video might be a new holiday hit.

Some reviews are coming in for the new animated Prime Video special Merry Little Batman.

The film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, features a now-retired Batman and his eight-year-old son, Damian. And his son is the one fighting the supervillains.

Merry Little Batman reviews

The Mike Roth-directed film has a lot of positive remarks that seem to make it a perfect film for introducing kids to The Dark Knight. THR states, “Holy kiddie fun, Batman!”

The film stars Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, James Cromwell, David Hornsby, Dolph Adomian, Michael Fielding, Brian George, Therese McLaughlin, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Natalie Palamides, Reid Scott, and Chris Sullivan.

As for what people are saying, there seems to be nothing but good things.

“It's a funny, swiftly paced viewing event, doing something a little crazier with the world of the Caped Crusader, but it also reinforces seasonal feelings and care, giving this lively movie some heart,” Brian Orndorf from Blu-ray.com said, giving it an A-.

“You've never seen Damian Wayne this cute before! MERRY LITTLE BATMAN is a ridiculously fun holiday romp with classic rogues and Christmas references aplenty with a pitch-perfect Saturday morning cartoon tone. Great for Batman fans of all ages,” Aaron White from Feelin' Film Podcast wrote.

Collider Staff said, “The people of Gotham City have been looking for a Christmas miracle, and Merry Little Batman is exactly what they need.” They gave the film an 8/10.

Kyle Wilson of The Lamplight Review stated, “Comic book fans will love the superhero holiday hijinks Merry Little Batman provides, and casual viewers will enjoy a refreshing break from the same old formulaic seasonal movies and specials.”

If you're a fan of the superhero, it sounds like Merry Little Batman might be the holiday special we need this season.

It's available December 8 on Prime Video.