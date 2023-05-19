The Royal Family has reportedly not reached out to Prince Harry following the paparazzi incident in New York Tuesday night (May 16). The “near catastrophic car chase” involved Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that “since Harry and Meghan have stepped back from royal duties, the palace generally does not comment on their activities.”

A statement was put out on behalf of Harry, Meghan, and Doria following the incident.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” the statement continued. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

The NYPD issued a statement about the incident saying how it was “challenging” for the trio.

“The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination, and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

Harry has been vocal about how much he dislikes paparazzi, which he explained in his January memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex also has been open about his fear of having “history repeating itself,” in the aspect of Meghan being treated harshly in the press like his mother Diana.

Princess Diana, died in a Paris car crash while being pursued by paparazzi in 1997.