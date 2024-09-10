This winter, Prince Harry returns to the screen with his latest project, a Netflix docuseries titled POLO. The series, set to debut in December, offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced, elite world of polo, per TMZ. While Harry has been a longtime polo player, POLO won’t center around his personal life. Instead, it will spotlight global elite players, giving viewers unprecedented access to the inner workings of the sport.

Netflix recently teased fans with a series of photos from the upcoming series, building excitement for what promises to be an exhilarating deep dive into the high-octane world of polo. The first look comes after months of anticipation, following the announcement of the project earlier this spring. With Prince Harry’s ongoing $100 million deal with Netflix, the docuseries adds to the Sussexes' growing media footprint.

Prince Harry Facing Tensions Amid Success

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional lives appear to be thriving, tensions within the royal family continue to cast a shadow over their public image. The premiere of POLO comes on the heels of Meghan wrapping up her own Netflix show, reportedly a cooking and wellness series tied to her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, Meghan has faced hurdles, as her brand's trademark application was recently refused due to geographical location restrictions.

The couple’s professional success stands in stark contrast to their personal struggles with the British royal family. Since stepping down from their roles as senior royals, Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from the Windsors, relocating to the U.S. and launching numerous media ventures. Their move has sparked widespread conversation, further fueled by their candid memoirs, interviews, and docuseries detailing the couple's experiences with the royal institution and British press.