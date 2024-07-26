Prince Harry is keeping his wife safe at all costs. Harry shared that he does not want Meghan Markle to return to his home country of the United Kingdom.

“There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway,” he said in ITVs documentary Tabloids on Trial where he was asked if his legal action against the press caused added spotlight to the royal couple.

“They pushed me too far,” he continued referencing the harrassement the press has put on his family for years.”It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. But I don't think there's anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.”

Harry then addressed how he is fearful something tragic could happen and did not want to put his wife in harms way.

“It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Harry and Meghan got married in 2018 and two years later they relocated their family to the actress' home state of California. At the time the two had welcomed their son Prince Archie in 2019 and their daughter Princess Lilibeth in June 2021.

Harry has filed three lawsuits against British tabloids beginning over the last couple of years. In the interview he also spoke about the very public rift in his relationship with his family especially his older brother Prince William and father King Charles III. He was asked if thought his battle with the press had anything to do with why he isn't as close to his family.

“I think that’s a certainly a central piece to it,” he said, adding that it is “a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

You can watch Tabloids on Trial on the ITVX player.