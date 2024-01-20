The old Persian currency of Xerxes coins will unlock the full potential of Sargon's weapons and amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a lot of collectibles, but some of them are more precious than others. While most collectibles can be found as rewards for exploration and solving platforming puzzles, there's one kind of collectible that can be bought using Time Crystals: Xerxes Coins.

Early in your adventure, you will encounter the Mage at the Lower Citadel. She sells a couple of items and upgrades that you can purchase using Time Crystals. Early on, you won't have a lot of Time Crystals to spend. Hence, you might think twice about buying the Xerxes Coin being sold by the Mage. That's fine, you won't need this until much later, but eventually you'll want to purchase this Xerxes Coin because what it can buy in turn is very beneficial to you in your journey.

Xerxes Coins have two uses in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The first is by using them to upgrade your weapons and amulets in Kaheva's Forge. Kaheva's Forge can be found to the left of the Magi Emporium after you find Menolia's Bow in the Hyrconian Forest. The first few upgrades of your weapons and amulets will only require Time Crystals, so it's better for you to save your Time Crystals for these upgrades first before purchasing the Xerxes Coins.

Later on, at The Depths, you will encounter a dingy creature called The Scrapper who runs a shop called The Scrapyard. He sells The Lost Key, which is essential to progress in multiple quests, as well as three Amulets that you should pick up the soon you can. A total of fourteen Xerxes Coins can be spent in this shop before you run out of things to buy. We would recommend that you only purchase the Xerxes Coin from the Mage if you're short just one when buying or upgrading. Otherwise, these coins can be collected for free as you explore.

That's everything you need to know about Xerxes Coins in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and the Nintendo Switch. Not yet sold on this new game? You can also check out our review, or play the demo.