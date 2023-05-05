An insider into royal couple Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly says that the couple has “been under pressure” amid William and Prince Harry’s public feud.

“No marriage is perfect, including Kate and William’s and they’ve certainly had their ups and downs over the years,” a source told Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41. “They bicker like most couples and have recently been under pressure dealing with the drama surrounding Prince Harry.”

The insider told the publication that their struggles have been a lot recently since the couple has had “nonstop” royal duties and taking care of their three children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Additionally, the couple will be involved in the historic event of King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, May 6.

“Regardless of the obstacles, the couple always pulls through,” the source adds. “They’re in a marvelous place in their lives and squeezed in some valuable time together to mark their 12th anniversary.”

Prince Harry detailed his relationship with his brother in his memoir Spare which was released in January. In the book, he wrote about the physical altercation he and William got in over William allegedly calling Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex), Harry’s wife, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry alleged in a passage from his debut book. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

William still has yet to address Harry’s claims publicly but an insider told the publication what he thinks of the accusation.

“William thinks Harry is delusional making these crazy allegations,” the source told the publication back in January. “The trust between the two brothers is completely broken.”

The brothers have reportedly not spoken since the release of Harry’s book and the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries that dropped in December 2022.